A woman was fatally stabbed during a domestic dispute in Seshego, Limpopo, on Friday, 6 February 2026

The South African Police Service in Limpopo is searching for the woman's Zimbabwean boyfriend, who has fled the scene

Authorities urged the public to provide information to help with the investigation

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

A Zimbabwean national allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death during a domestic dispute in Seshego. Image: EMMANUEL CROSET / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

LIMPOPO, SESHEGO - A stabbing during a domestic dispute has left a woman dead and police searching for her boyfriend in Seshego, Limpopo.

Woman stabbed by Zimbabwean boyfriend

Police said the victim, an unidentified foreign national aged between 36 and 39, was stabbed during an argument with her Zimbabwean boyfriend at their home in Luthuli Phase 1, outside Polokwane, at about 10 pm on Friday, 6 February 2026. According to police, other tenants initially tried to intervene and calm the situation. Later that night, the woman was heard screaming that her boyfriend had stabbed her. She allegedly jumped over a fence into a neighbouring yard, where she collapsed and died from her injuries.

According to IOL, police said the woman sustained multiple open stab wounds. The suspect, a Zimbabwean national, fled the scene and is still at large. Limpopo provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe condemned the killing and said the growing number of murders committed by partners is alarming and unacceptable. She said violence in relationships continues to destroy families and communities, and police will pursue those responsible.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said police are appealing to the public for information to help trace the suspect. He said information can be shared anonymously. A murder case has been opened, and investigations are continuing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Zachariah Mothata, on 071 646 3347, or report anonymously via SAPS Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Officers were appealing to the public for assistance in locating the suspect. Image: SAPoliceService/X

Source: Getty Images

Other stabbing incidents in SA

Two suspects have been arrested in Limpopo after community members intervened in the fatal stabbing of a 47-year-old Zimbabwean national at Ivydale plot in Westenburg. Police said one of the suspects was allegedly apprehended by residents and assaulted before officers arrived. The injured suspect was taken to the hospital, where he remains under police guard, while a second suspect was arrested the following day.

A shocking domestic violence incident has left the Bonteheuwel community reeling after a woman was stabbed to death in her home. The victim, a well-known and active member of the community, sustained multiple stab wounds, including injuries to her head. Bonteheuwel Ward Councillor Angus McKenzie condemned the murder in the strongest terms. He added that the suspect is her husband, who is currently on the run.

58-Year-old Louisa van Sensie has died after being stabbed at her home in Loganberr Street, Bonteheuwel, on Sunday, 8 February 2026. This marks the second fatal stabbing in the area in less than a week. Officers responded to the incident around noon. SAPS explained that the suspect, who went to the house looking for a friend, became involved in an altercation with van Sensie’s husband.

Source: Briefly News