A member of the South African Police Service was killed during an argument over spilled beer at a North West tavern

The incident happened over the weekend on 7 February 2026, when the officer was off duty

The provincial commissioner, Major General Ryno Naidoo, conveyed his condolences as two suspects were arrested for the incident and charged

According to IOL, Sergeant Christoffer Lechuti was drinking at a tavern with a family member. The officer, who was attached to the detective unit in Christiana, was off-duty when the fateful incident that took his life occurred.

SAPS officer killed in tavern brawl

As they were drinking, two men reportedly kicked his beer over. An argument ensued between them, and it escalated into violence when one of them produced a sharp object and stabbed Lechuti in the chest. Lechuti was rushed to the nearest local clinic, but he was declared dead moments after arrival.

The police mobilized units to locate the suspects. One of them handed himself over on the same night, and he was arrested. The second suspect was arrested the following morning. The suspects were charged with murder and appeared before the Christiana Magistrates' Court.

Naidoo slams the incident

Naidoo, who conveyed his condolences to the slain police officer's family, condemned the killing. He said that it was a devastating loss to the community and to the police force. He added that acts of violence perpetrated against police officers have a direct impact on service delivery to the communities they serve.

Police officers killed in 2025

A notable number of police officers were murdered in 2025. A member of the police in Athlone, Western Cape, was gunned down outside of a mosque on 4 May. The officer, who was stationed at Kraaifontein Police Station, was seated in a car with a 56-year-old woman when two men approached them as they got out of the car. The suspects shot them, and the woman was rushed to the hospital. However, the police officer was killed.

Two officers were killed after an alleged murder suicide at Ritavi Police Station in Nkowankowa. The incident happened on 8 December 2025. A male police officer reportedly shot and killed a female colleague at the police station and turned the gun on himself. The incident sparked calls from members of the public for the police force to prioritize mental health support.

Off-duty police officer shot dead

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that an off-duty police officer was shot and killed at his home in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni. The officer, who was stationed at Tsakane Police Station, was killed on 18 October 2025.

The police officer was sleeping in his home when he received a phone call from his neighbour. The neighbour informed the officer that there was a group of nine people outside his yard. The officer took his service pistol and went outside. When he walked onto the street, he was approached by unknown assailants. They shot him several times, killing him.

