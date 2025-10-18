Off-Duty SAPS Officer Fatally Shot at Home in Tsakane, East Rand

An off-duty South African Police Service officer was shot and killed at his

Another South African Police Service member was shot and killed. In the latest incident, a police constable stationed at the Brakpan Visible Policing (Vispol) Crime Prevention Unit was shot and killed at his home in Tsakane, East Rand in Gauteng, on Saturday morning, 18 October 2025.

Off-duty cop shot and killed

It is alleged that the off-duty officer was sleeping in his home in Tsakane when a neighbour called him on his cell phone on Saturday, 18 October 2025. The neighbour reportedly told the officer that approximately nine people were outside his yard. The officer allegedly got up, grabbed his service firearm, and went outside to investigate.

When he got out of his gate and walked onto the street, approaching his neighbour's gate, the officer was shot several times by unknown assailants. The officer was able to run back to his house and lock himself inside. It is alleged that the shots rang out from the neighbour's yard.

Reports stated that the police constable warned drug dealers in the area to stop dealing drugs. The suspected drug dealer was taken in for questioning and allegedly admitted to the police that he hired a gunman to murder the officer.

Police officers killed in 2025

A police officer and former sergeant at the South African Police Service have been shot and killed in Mthwalume on the South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal. The tragic incident occurred on Saturday, 11 October 2025. The men were discovered dead beside an SUV at the former police officer’s home in Mthwalume, KwaZulu-Natal.

A constable was shot and killed outside a mosque on 3 May 2025 in Athlone, Western Cape. The 35-year-old officer was in a car with a 56-year-old woman in the afternoon when two armed men approached them as they were getting out of the car. They fired shots at them, and the officer, who was stationed at the Kraaifontein police station, was killed.

An off-duty South African Police Service constable, part of the Crime Intelligence team, was shot and killed in an alleged road rage incident in Durban. It is alleged that a heated exchange occurred between the Durban SAPS constable, Sbonelo Ngidi, and another motorist. The argument reportedly stemmed from the police officer's vehicle being obstructed by a VW Polo.

Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (POPCRU) is calling for action to be taken after two police officers were murdered in the province. The officers, who were both off-duty at the time, were killed in separate incidents.

Speeding potentially caused the constables’ deaths

Briefly News also reported that a senior SAPS officer said that speeding could have resulted in the deaths of three constables.

Deputy National Police Commissioner of Investigations, Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya, said the car was speeding in the rain.

