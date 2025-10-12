Police Officer and Ex-Sergeant Killed in Mthwalume, KwaZulu-Natal

Two South African Police Service members were shot and killed on Saturday, 11 October 2025, in Mthwalume, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) South Coast

It is alleged that the two officers were found dead outside the home of a former sergeant in Mthwalume

The officers were shot several times, and the investigation has been taken over by the Hawks

A police officer and former sergeant at the South African Police Service have been shot and killed in Mthwalume on the South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal. The tragic incident occurred on Saturday, 11 October 2025.

Both men were found dead next to an SUV at the Mthwalume home of the ex-police member.

SAPS officers shot and killed

Both men were discovered dead beside an SUV at the former police officer’s home in Mthwalume, KwaZulu-Natal. The sergeant, previously stationed at Hibberdene SAPS in KZN, had been shot multiple times in the head, while the constable sustained gunshot wounds to the body and head.

Investigators believe that more than 16 shots were fired during the attack. Their phones and a large sum of cash were found at the scene, but no firearms were recovered. The Hawks in the murders have launched an investigation into the incident.

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the brutal shooting.

@BantuEconomy said:

"There’s been a lot of killings in South Coast and Mkhwanazi seems to be totally blue ticking what’s happening there. Is he only concerned about political killings? It’s clear that there’s something big and organised happening there and it’s been happening under his nose!"

@Stimela_Mgazi said:

"Large amount of cash from where? Maybe the cash came with the killers."

@Makondlo1 said:

"Mkhwanazi did say that when Judges release murder suspects, expect bodies to drop. What did our Judiciary expect."

@g_stober said:

"Possibility of those killers planted the cash there in order to bring doubt to the public on the killed officer and former officers ethics as policemen. Now everyone is focused on the cash and suspecting that the cops were not all clean. Hawks will investigate, we shall see."

@pnut_butterd said:

"Stash of cash is used as bait. The killers placed that cash after killing them to shift the view or angle."

@njaps12 said:

"That Hawks safe house is located in Port Shepstone right? Maybe they helped the guys who broke in there and stole that R200 million worth of drugs."

@FainBeThyFathom said:

"I hope that crime intelligence will get the killers quickly. Sad news to hear. Society is heavily dependent on the police to keep them safe. In Maslow's hierarchy of needs, safety is right there at number two. When even police aren't safe then the situation is extremely worse."

Their phones and a large amount of cash were not taken, but no firearms were found on the men.

SAPS officers killed in 2025

