A senior South African Police Service officer said the three constables who died may have been killed by reckless driving

The constables were found at the Hennops River in Tshwane on 29 April 2025, six days after they disappeared

The Deputy National police commissioner of Investigations, Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya, said the car may have been driving recklessly in the rain

With nine years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

General Shadrack Sibiya spoke about the cause of the three constables' deaths. Image: South African Police Service

Source: Facebook

JOHANNESBURG— The South African Police Service (SAPS) Deputy National Commissioner of Crime Detection, Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya, suspects that the three constables who disappeared on 23 April 2025 and were found dead six days later died from an accident caused by reckless driving.

What did Shadrack Sibiya say?

According to eNCA, Sibiya on 3 May said the three constables, Keamogetswe Buys, Boipelo Senoge and Linda Cebekhulu did not die under suspicious circumstances. He dismissed conspiracy theories surrounding the deaths of the three officers.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Sibiya dismissed claims that they may have been killed because they were investigating a particular crime. The top cop said the trio were part of Operation Vala Umgodi. He said, however, that there was evidence that they were driving recklessly.

"We do have evidence that shows that they travelled late from Bloemfontein (in the Free State) and they were travelling fast. It was raining," he said.

Sibiya also said that the driver of a Nissan NP300, who was driving behind them, informed the police that they drove past him at high speed. The driver followed them, and after seeing that they were not harmed, he left. They were junior members and part of a team, and he emphasised that there was no foul play involved. He cautioned South Africans to stop inventing conspiracy theories.

Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya (centre) slammed allegations of conspiracy theories. Image: South African Police Service

Source: Facebook

Sibiya said the police followed their trail from Heidedal until the last point where the signal was lost. Two bodies were found 500 metres from where they fell, and two more bodies were found a few kilometres down the river.

What you need to know about the constables' case

Family members fetched the officers' bodies

In a related article, Briefly News reported that relatives of the three officers were in Gauteng on 4 May to fetch the bodies of the officers. The South African POlice Service announced that they would receive official funerals.

The officers will be buried in three separate funerals. A joint memorial service will be held in their honour in Bloemfontein, Free State.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News