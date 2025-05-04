The family members of the three South African Police Service officers who died recently will retrieve the bodies in Gauteng on 4 May 2025

The officers, Constables Linda Cebekhulu, Boipelo Senoge and Keamogetswe Buys, disappeared on their way to Limpopo

The officers will be buried this week in the Free State, and investigations into their deaths continue

The officers will be buried this week in the Free State, and investigations into their deaths continue

GAUTENG — The family members of the three South African Police Service (SAPS) officers who disappeared on 23 April 2025 while on their way to Limpopo will fetch their bodies in Gauteng on 4 May.

Relatives to fetch officers' bodies

According to SABC News, the family members of Constables Linda Cebekhulu, Keamogetswe Buys and Boipelo Senoge will travel to Gauteng to fetch their bodies in preparation for their burials.

SAPS announced that they will be given official funerals, and a joint memorial service will be held for them in Bloemfontein, Free State, on 8 May. Senoge will be buried on 8 May, Cebekhulu will be buried the following day, and Buys will be buried on 10 May.

What happened to the officers?

The three officers were deployed in Limpopo and were on their way to Polokwane from Bloemfontein when they disappeared. The vehicle they were travelling in, a white VW Polo, was last seen at the Kranskop Plaza on the N1. Their cellphones were switched off, and the vehicle's tracking system was deactivated. At that time, the police investigated a case of kidnapping and mobilised resources to locate them.

Six days after they disappeared, the police retrieved their bodies from the Hennops River in Centurion by the N1. Two more bodies were located, and one of the bodies belonged to a police clerk. The other body was decomposed and has not been identified.

What you need to know about the constables' case

The police retrieved the bodies of the three constables from the Hennops River on 29 April, six days after they were reported missing by the police

The body count of those found in the river rose from three to five, as the police identified another officer who was found among the dead

The police also found a metal fragment believed to have been from the VW Polo that the officers travelled in

They also found the vehicle at the bottom of the Hennops River after divers conducted an intense search

Paul Senoge, Boipelo Senoge's father, opened up about his daughter's death and said he was happy the car they travelled in was found

Keamogetswe Buys was among the officers who died recently.

A timeline of the events leading to officers' discovery

In a related article, Briefly News provided a timeline of the events that led to the discovery of the three constables. The timeline began on the day they disappeared.

The officers travelling to Limpopo were found in Tshwane less than a week after disappearing. The vehicle was found in the Hennops River, and their relatives positively identified them.

