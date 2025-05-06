40 Bodies Found Buried in 2 Unmarked Graves in Limpopo, South Africans Stunned
- The South African Police Service unearthed 40 bodies buried in two unmarked graves in Mookgophong, Limpopo
- The bodies were given paupers' funerals reportedly by a funeral parlour that he provincial Department of Health contracted
- They were buried without proper procedures, and South Africans were horrified by the discovery
MOOKGOPHONG, LIMPOPO — South Africans were stunned after the South African Police Service (SAPS) dug up two unmarked graves which contained 40 bodies given pauper burials in Mookgophong, Limpopo on 5 May 2025.
What happened in Mookgophong?
According to SABC News, the province's Department for Health allegedly contracted a funeral parlour, which gave the 40 bodies pauper burials. The parlour did not follow proper procedures, as the bodies were all buried without coffins. The 40 bodies are also unclaimed. SAPS began exhuming the bodies on 5 May 2025, and the health authorities are investigating.
Health spokesperson Neil Shikwambana said those who were buried were paupers. He said the department is investigating. Shikwambana said that the municipality is usually responsible for performing pauper burials. However, the municipality is currently facing challenges due to its storage facilities being under pressure.
South Africans react
Netizens commenting on SABC News' Facebook post were disturbed by the discovery.
Nqunde Keo said:
"South Africa is a lawless country that keeps on exposing itself every time it tries to amend the constitution or fix their lawlessness."
Prince Khululekani said:
"I don't believe 40 people can be buried without management approval somewhere."
Harrington P Cloudy said:
"I'm still trying to figure out how they stacked up 40 bodies in two graves."
Muleya Vhaleya G said:
"The service provider was paid but never bought coffins. In South Africa, we walk two steps forward and 10 steps back."
Thulani Croc-pit Ngwenya said:
"You must be well-resourced with heavy machinery equipment to conduct such an operation. So who else would have provided such if not people in power?"
Jabulani Radebe said:
"Let the service provider be held accountable and brought to book."
Funeral parlour serves alcohol at gravesite
In the images, employees of the funeral parlours are seen serving various drinks. South Africans debated the significance of the incidents.
