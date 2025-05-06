The Free State Premier, Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae, took a swipe at members of the public who had conspiracy theories about the death of the three South African Police Services constables

Constables Cebekhulu Linda, Boipelo Senoge and Keamogetswe Buys were found dead six days after they disappeared on 23 April 2025

The Premier, who spoke at their memorial service in Bloemfontein, Free State, accused members of the public of not being sensitive

BLOEMFONTEIN, FREE STATE — Free State Premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae criticised social media users during the memorial service of the three South African Police Service (SAPS) members who disappeared on 23 April 2025 and were found six days later in Tshwane.

What did Macqueen Letsoha-Mathae say?

Letsoha-Mathae spoke at the joint memorial service of the officers, which was held in Bloemfontein in the Free State on 6 May. She addressed social media rumours circulating that there was foul play involved in the officers' deaths. She slammed them and accused them of being insensitive to the feelings of the grieving families.

"Those on social media help us heal the wounds. We now have social media investigators who have more knowledge than trained investigators. You think you're writing because it's lovely and you know how to write in English, but you don't know the wounds you are opening.

"And the pain from these words doesn't heal immediately. It creates distrust, such that family members do not trust those who have come to mourn with them," she said.

She added that social media users have become wheel and vehicle manufacturers in their attempt to dissect the scene of the alleged accident. She said the police must be given the platform to do their job and investigate the cause of the officers' deaths.

What happened to the officers?

The three officers were last seen at the Kranskop Toll Plaza on the N1 on 23 April after they left Bloemfontein to Polokwane in Limpopo to be deployed. The police found the bodies six days later in the Hennops River in Centurion, Tshwane. The car they travelled in was found a day after their bodies were retrieved.

What you need to know about the officers' deaths

