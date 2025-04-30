The South African Police Service revealed that the vehicle parts that belonged to the car the deceased constables were driving in have been found

Divers found another metal object four kilometres from the N1, a day after five bodies, including the constables, were found

The discovery confused South Africans, who struggled to comprehend how the parts could be found kilometres from the crime scene

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered criminal activities, cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, police investigations, police shootouts and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

The cops found a piece of metal that is linked to the constable's missing car. Images: South African Police Service and @ChriseldaLewis/ X

Source: UGC

TSHWANE — The South African Police Service (SAPS) have located car parts that belonged to the car the three constables who went missing on 23 April 2025 were travelling in. South Africans had questions about the distance.

What did SAPS find?

According to SAPS' national spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, the police found a front and rear vehicle bumper at the scene of the crime in Tshwane, Centurion, on 30 April. They also found a reflector belonging to one of the deceased police officers.

Mathe added that Special Task Force divers, SAPS divers, City of Tshwane divers and Search and Rescue South Africa found a metal object that is also allegedly from the vehicle. The object was found four kilometres from the N1.

What you need to know about the missing constables

The South African Police Service issued a R350,000 reward for any information that could assist in their investigation into the case

The police found five bodies in the Hennop River in Centurion and confirmed that one of the bodies belonged to the three SAPS officers

The police also said they have yet to find the vehicle they disappeared, and confirmed that one of the unidentified bodies belonged to a police clerk

The cops are still searching for the missing car belonging to the three cops. Image: South African Police Service

Source: Original

South Africans confused

Netizens commenting on @ChriseldaLewis' X tweet questioned the sequence of events.

Sello Samuel said:

"How did the bodies manage to leave the vehicle? What kind of accident is that one?"

Luyolo said:

"Pieces of the puzzle are coming together. I hope they reveal the truth we are all searching for."

NL_Sesh said:

"It looks worn out or like it was underwater for a while."

Nonnululeko said:

"There are more questions than answers. The car is new and probably has tracking. But where does an accident happen and no one reports it?"

Nonkululeko said:

"Everyone is busy speculating and assuming. Postmortem will be the key to the investigation."

Ke nna Kgosi said:

"This is a high-profile case. When Senzo was killed, a certain general was there at the scene."

Ntshunxeko asked:

"What if their deployment was deliberate? Can we maybe start from who deployed them?"

Saalborn asked:

"Where are their guns, and how come the bodies manage to leave the car, and it disappears?"

MojaLove gireves death of 3 constables

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Moja Love released a statement after the bodies of the three constables were discovered. The channel had hopes that they would be found alive.

In the statement, MojaLove saluted them for the role they played as police officers. They extended their condolences to the families of those who died.

