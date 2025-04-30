Moja Love joined South Africans in grieving the loss of three South African Police Service (SAPS) officers

The DStv channel released an emotional statement expressing grief, solidarity and condolences to the family of the officers and the SAPS

The controversial channel was in the news recently after airing a controversial episode on one of its popular shows

Moja Love mourned the passing of 3 missing SAPS constables. Image: KayaNews

Source: Twitter

Controversial DStv channel Moja Love is mourning three South African Police Service (SAPS) officers whose bodies were recovered in the Hennops River after they went missing on 23 April 2025. This comes after police recovered two more bodies, bringing the count to five.

As South Africans continue to reel from the discovery of the bodies, Moja Love released a statement on Wednesday, 30 April, mourning the death of the three police officers who went missing while on their way to Limpopo, where they had been deployed.

Moja Love grieves 3 missing Constables found in Hennops River

In its statement released on X, Moja Love says that it hoped that Cebekhulu Linda (24), Keamogetswe Buys (30) and Boipelo Senoge (20), who were last seen at a petrol station in Grasmere, would be found alive.

Moja Love paid tribute to the police officers and pledged that their service will always be remembered. Part of the statement reads:

“We followed every moment of the search — hoping, praying, waiting for a miracle. We share in this grief that words can barely express. These officers were more than uniforms and badges — they were sons, daughters, parents and friends. They dedicated their lives to the service and protection of our communities. Their courage, integrity and sacrifice will never be forgotten. As a channel, we stand in grief and solidarity with their families, colleagues and loved ones during this unimaginable time.”

The channel consoled the grieving families and the SAPS. Moja Love conveyed its condolences, saying:

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families and to all members of the SAPS, whose loss is shared by the entire South Africa. We cannot begin to imagine the pain their families are enduring. To their loved ones: You are not alone. We stand with you. We grieve with you. May these heroes rest in peace, and their families find strength during this difficult time.”

SAPS still looking for constables' VW Polo

The SAPS has revealed that it is still searching for the VW Polo that the constables who were found dead travelled in.

Moja Love grieved fallen SAPS police officers. Image: Abramjee

Source: Twitter

The police have not located the vehicle, which was last seen on the N1 at the Kranskop Toll Plaza.

National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola stated that the police do not wish to speculate about the vehicle. He added that the police have identified where they believe the car entered the river.

Moja Love explains Isencane Lengane’s GBV episode

Meanwhile, Moja Love was recently in the headlines for the wrong reasons. Briefly News reported that the channel was forced to respond to calls for the cancellation of its popular TV show, Isencane Lengane.

This was after the show aired an episode which appeared to normalise gender based violence. After the episode aired, fans of the show expressed concern for Thando Msomi's safety and urged her to divorce her husband, Siyacela.

