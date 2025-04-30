The South African Police Service is still on the hunt for the VW Polo that the constables who were found dead travelled in

The three members' bodies were found on 29 April in Tshewane after they went missing on 23 April

South Africans demanded that justice be swift for the slain officers and shared their condolences with the families of the victims

The police are looking for the car the three deceased constables were last seen in. Images: South African Police Service

TSHWANE — The South African Police Service (SAPS) is still looking for the VW Polo that the three constables who went missing on 23 April 2025 were travelling in. The constables were found in the Hennops River in Centurion, Gauteng, on 29 April.

Cops still looking for missing vehicle

According to SABC News, the police have not located the VW Polo that the three constables, Cebekhulu Linda, Boipelo Senoge and Keamogetswe Buys, travelled in. The car was last seen on the N1 at the Kranskop Toll Plaza.

The officers were travelling from Bloemfontein in the Free State to Polokwane in Limpopo, where they were deployed when they were allegedly kidnapped and hijacked. The police investigated a case of kidnapping and launched a full-scale search for them.

What did police find at the Hennops River?

The police confirmed that two more bodies were found in the Hennops River, and one of the bodies belonged to a police clerk. The other body was decomposed. The National Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, said that the police do not want to speculate about the vehicle. He added that the police have seen where the car went into the river.

What you need to know about the case of the 3 constables

The South African Police Service offered a R350,000 reward for information that could assist the police in solving the case of the missing police officers. This was after the three officers went missing on 23 April.

The police rushed to the scene at Hennops River, where initial reports of three bodies were not confirmed to belong to the deceased constables. Masemola later held a press briefing in which he confirmed their identities.

The police have not found the missing VW Polo. Image: @ewnreporter

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on SABC News' Facebook post shared their views. Some called for justice.

Ismail Junaid said:

"If only the public can get the same treatment or attention from SAPS when they were killed, hijacked or raped."

Z Dila Mvangwana said:

"It's not easy for ordinary thugs to confront three police officers. If they were killed, then the police must dig deeper, starting from within the force."

Tisetso Mdluli said:

"Someone in SAPS knows what happened. Try to investigate within yourselves."

Prisca Mutasa Sanavhu said:

"The justice system needs to be revised. A lot of security systems need to be put in place."

Viola Nate said:

"This whole story has too many loopholes. Something went wrong here. We need justice for them."

