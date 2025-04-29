The three South African Police Service constables who were allegedly kidnapped and hijacked on 23 April 2025 have allegedly been found dead

The police's national spokesperson, Athlenda Mathe, confirmed that three bodies have been found along the Hennops River in Centurion in Tshwane near the N1

Mathe said the police are investigating the crime scene, and have called on the public for space and sensitivity and said the national commissioner would provide an update

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered criminal activities, cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, police investigations, police shootouts and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

The three SAPS officers who went missing have allegedly been found. Image: SAPS

Source: Getty Images

CENTURION, TSHWANE — The bodies of the three South African Police Service constables who were allegedly kidnapped and hijacked have reportedly been found in Centurion on 29 April 2025.

What did the SAPS say?

The police's national spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, confirmed that the SAPS's investigation has brought it to the Hennops River, where three bodies have been found. The identities of the bodies are yet to be confirmed. The police are still searching for them.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Mathe also said the National Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, will provide an update on 29 April 2025 about the case. She called on the public to be sensitive and considerate, and to provide space when spreading information about the story.

The police issued a R350,000 reward for anyone with information that could assist the police in solving the case. The National Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, met with the families on 27 April in Bloemfontein. He met with the police officers and the team that is investigating the disappearance of the officers. He also met with the Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection, Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya, to discuss the case.

At that time, Masemola did not want to speculate on what caused the disappearance. He confirmed, however, that the police are investigating a case of kidnapping.

The SAPS is investigating three bodies which were found. Image: William Whitehurst

Source: Getty Images

What happened to the police officers?

The three constables, Constable Cebekhulu Linda, 30-year-old Constable Keamogetswe Buys and 20-year-old Constable Boipelo Senoge, were travelling in a white VW Polo on their way to Limpopo from Bloemfontein in the Free State, where they were deployed. They were last seen at the Engen garage near the Grasmere toll plaza on the N1.

The police revealed that their cellphones and the vehicle's tracking device had been switched off since they disappeared. Their disappearance spurred the police to establish a 24-hour venue operational centre. A full-scale search involving the help of operators and detectives from the Free State and Gauteng was launched.

JMPD officer shot and killed in Soweto

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a Johannesburg Metro Police Department officer was gunned down in Soweto during a patrol on 31 December 2025. The incident happened outside of her house.

The officer, Khensani Mabaso, was allegedly approached by an unknown assailant. The suspect opened fire and killed her after firing several shots.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News