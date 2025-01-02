A JMPD metro officer was shot and killed during a solo New Year's Eve patrol operation in Soweto

Khensani Mabaso, who was in uniform, sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died outside her home

Brigadier Brenda Muridili said a murder case was opened for investigation at the Diepkloof police station

JMPD superintendent Xolani Fihla told Briefly News that Mabaso's branded patrol vehicle was left at the scene

SOWETO — Gauteng police are investigating the murder of a Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officer, killed in Soweto during a New Year's Eve operation.

Khensani Mabaso was allegedly accosted and shot by an unknown assailant outside her Diepkloof home in broad daylight while on duty.

Female metro cop shot and killed

According to information, the attack happened early on Tuesday, 31 December 2024, as Mabaso, 32, was arriving or leaving the residence to resume patrols.

She was dressed in full uniform and had sustained several gunshot wounds.

JMPD Acting Chief Patrick Jaca conveyed the department's condolences.

"We will leave no stone unturned in pursuing justice by finding Mabaso's killer or killers," Jaca told Briefly News.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said a murder case has since been opened at the Diepkloof police station for further investigation.

JMPD spokesperson superintendent Xolani Fihla told Briefly News police found the marked patrol vehicle Mabaso was using outside.

He said preliminary investigations suggested the perpetrators, if more than one, robbed the officer after her cell phone was not found at the scene.

"Her commanders confirmed that Mabaso, an officer equivalent to a South African Police Service constable, was conducting routine patrol duties, and she was alone at the time of the incident.

"It is unknown how many suspects were involved, and police have not made any arrests. The vehicle remained at the scene until after forensic investigators' examination. It is back in JMPD's possession," said Fihla.

Man found dead after cops' killing

