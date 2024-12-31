Global site navigation

2024 Celebrity Car Accidents: A Look at the Lives Lost and Those of Loved Ones
Celebrities

2024 Celebrity Car Accidents: A Look at the Lives Lost and Those of Loved Ones

by  Jessica Gcaba
  • There were a number of accidents this year; however, some claimed the lives of beloved celebrities and people associated with them
  • Savage Beauty actor Mpho Sebeng died in May this year following a fatal accident to rapper Malome Vector as well
  • Soccer player Shaun Mogoila was involved in a car crash which resulted in a young school child losing their life

Celebrities who were involved in car accidents.
A look at the celebrities who passed away in car accidents and those who survived. Image: @mpho_sebeng, @mogaila_7 on Instagram/Philip Maeta Gallo Images via Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

It was a terrible year in celebville after a few celebrities lost their lives in car accidents.

Celebrities who died after fatal car accidents

Mpho Sebeng

Hearts across South Africa were broken when actor Mpho Sebeng tragically lost his life in a car accident. The Savage Beauty actor passed away in the early hours of 5 May 2024 in Potchefstroom.

His death touched the lives of many people and celebrities who attended his funeral service.

Malome Vector and Lizwi Wokuqala

Former Ambitiouz signee Malome Vector died in a horrific car accident alongside artists Lizwi Wokuqala and Musa Damos Nkodo on 24 July 2024.

There was one survivor, Puleng Phoofolo, and she wrote a song called Mama shortly after her surgery.

News of the rapper's passing sent shockwaves across social media, and people sent their condolences.

Celebs involved in car accidents which claimed lives

Shebeshxt

Limpopo singer Shebeshxt was involved in a fatal accident which claimed the life of his daughter, Onthatile, who was nine years old. It occurred on Saturday, 8 June 2024.

The accident left the singer badly injured, and he even attended her funeral in a wheelchair.

Royal AM player Shaun Mogaile

Soccer player Shaun Mogaile received an influx of hate online after he fled an accident scene, which resulted in the death of a nine-year-old scholar.

Mogaile appeared at the Tembisa Magistrate's Court two days following his arrest for culpable homicide after he handed himself over to the police.

Shebeshxt's performance at Makhadzi's show causes stir

In a previous report from Briefly News, Shebshxt performed at the Makhadzi One Woman Show, and the two artists shared the stage together

A video of him with Makhadzi on stage went viral, and people noticed how she curved him when attempting a sultry dance routine.

