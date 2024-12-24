Shebshxt performed at the Makhadzi One Woman Show, and the two artists shared the stage together

A video of him with Makhadzi on stage went viral, and people noticed how she curved him when attempting a sultry dance routine

Netizens are still trying to figure out what other people see and love about Shebeshxt's music, claiming he is talentless

Shebeshxt was part of the lineup at the Makhadzi One Woman Show. Image: Philip Maeta on Getty Images, @makhadzisa on Instagram

The Makhadzi One Woman Show proved to be an eventful show with some of Mzansi's favourite acts. One of which was Limpopo singer Shebeshxt.

Video of Shebeshxt on stage trends

The Twerka singer Shebeshxt was included in the Makhadzi One Woman Show lineup. He performed some of his most viral hits and even shared the stage with the woman of the hour.

Musa Khawula posted a video of Shebeshxt with Makhadzi, and people saw how the Matorokisi hitmaker curved him when attempting a sultry dance routine.

Mzansi reacts to the viral video

Some people are still trying to figure out what fans love about Shebeshxt's music, with one netizen claiming that he is talentless.

@phillibecks asked:

"Why is this guy even famous? There is nothing attractive about all his songs, and Makhazi could have done better. Even that Limpopo boy was gonna bring vibe than so called Shebe. People don't pay to watch such nonsense."

@TooLegit_Petori said:

"It's Chai for Shebe. No more volume for him."

@Ntladi_a_Nape stated:

"I find most South African musicians not innovative. They do these events and call them 'what one man/woman shows.' Are there no other creative ways to call their shows?"

@IronFistBattleT claimed:

"People like Shebeshxt because he has very strong muthi that's the only reason I can think of because his music is nonsense."

Shebshxt curses his father in viral video

In a previous report from Briefly News, Shebeshxt mistakenly cursed at his dad in a hilarious video. The rapper received a call from an unknown number, only to find that it was his father.

Mzansi was in stitches by Shebe's reactions, seeing how someone like him could be put in his place.

