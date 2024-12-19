Shebeshxt was shocked beyond words when he mistakenly blurted out some colourful words to his dad

The Limpopo rapper seemingly received a call from an unknown number, only to find that it was his old man

Mzansi is in stitches at Shebe's reactions, seeing how someone like him can be put in his place

Shebeshxt mistakenly insulted his father during a call. Images: Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap

Source: Facebook

Imagine the shock on Shebeshxt's face after cursing an unknown caller, only to realise it was his father all along.

Shebeshxt gets humbled by his dad

Shebeshxt may be one of the most problematic entertainers in the industry, but it's clear that at home, he is still the same Lehologonolo Chauke.

The rapper got the shock of his life in a recent video when he received a call from an unknown number and proceeded to curse out the person at the other end - only to find out that it was his father.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Visibly shaken, he was forced to do damage control on the spot and began making plans to visit his family when he was available:

"Dad! I'm sorry! I'm going to check on you guys today, I'm leaving Free State now, I'll let you know."

Twitter (X) user RealTshemedi shared the video:

Mzansi reacts to Shebeshxt's video

Netizens were hysterical at Shebe's reaction, surprised that there was still someone who could put the troubled rapper in his place:

sir_josh_plz was in stitches:

"Lmao! That reaction finished me!"

NevondoRi was impressed:

"That's the power of a father right there. You could see he was scared for real."

tshidumbi said:

"Even when you're a hardcore gangster, there is always that one person."

Its_Just_Music_ laughed:

"You know a man's scared when he touches his cap like that."

_GuSieV_ was in disbelief:

"That man called his dad what? No way, this must be a prank."

Source: Briefly News