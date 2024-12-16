Shebe Under Fire After Sexual Assault Case Was Opened Against His Friend: “This Guy Never Learns”
- The Limpopo-born rapper Shebeshxt recently made headlines once again for all the wrong reasons
- The Ambulance hitmaker was dragged to hell and back after a sexual assault case was opened against his friend
- Many netizens flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions to Shebe being allegedly involved in the scandal somehow
Once again, Limpopo-born rapper Shebeshxt found himself trending on social media once again after he was accused of drinking and driving again.
Recently, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula reported that a case of sexual assault was opened against his friend, in which it was also alleged that the Ambulance hitmaker was present when the assault happened.
Khawula wrote:
"A sexual assault case has been opened against Shebeshxt's friend (seated on the passenger seat). The incident took place on the 29th November 2024 at Blackwood Guesthouse in Arcadia; Pretoria. Shebeshxt is said to have been present during the time of the assault."
See the post below:
Netizens react to the allegations
Shortly after the report about the sexual allegations was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:
@Ihhashi_Turkei commented:
"This guy will never learn!"
@hvrveymvrcus responded:
"This guy should go visit his village and reconcile with his ancestors."
@c_yar1 replied:
"This guy is always associated with drama."
@RamaphiriMpho said:
"This guy never learns oh my gosh."
@CreamQua mentioned:
"Shebeshxt is always associated with drama."
@Yogae11332246 wrote:
"Just imagine being a passenger when shebe is driving."
@ManziniSimand said:
"Wherever he goes dark cloud follows him, and he never learns."
Skhothane Sa Pitori apologises after announcing Shebeshxt's death
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Skhothane sa Pitori has taken to social media to apologise to fans after being dragged for announcing Shebeshxt's death following his accident. He said there was a misunderstanding.
Social media users came out guns blazing at Skhothane sa Pitori after a video of him announcing Shebeshxt's death went viral on social media. The footage shows Skhothane on stage, telling fans that the Ambulance hitmaker had died.
