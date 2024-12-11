Limpopo rapper Shebeshxt refuted claims of being under the influence during his tragic accident that claimed his daughter's life or while driving his new VW Golf 8R

Taking to Facebook, the Ambulance hitmaker questioned the source of rumours, stating he would have been arrested if drunk during the accident

Social media users urged the rapper to drive cautiously during the festive season, referencing his previous accidents

Controversial rapper Shebeshxt has addressed the reports that he was drinking and driving after buying a new car. The reports came after the star was spotted flaunting his new whip on social media.

Shebeshxt denies drinking and driving allegations

Limpopo rapper Shebeshxt has debunked the reports that he was drinking while driving his new car. The Ambulance hitmaker escaped death by a whisker after he was involved in a tragic accident that claimed his young daughter's life.

Taking to his Facebook page, Shebe poured cold water on the allegations that he was under the influence when he was involved in an accident a few months ago. He also denied drinking while driving his brand-new VW Golf 8R. Part of the post read:

“Where did you get the news that I was under the influence when I was involved in a car accident? If I were drunk, would I still be free, or would I have been arrested? Now you guys see a brown bottle with me in the car in a video. Are you sure I was the one drinking it?"

Fans respond to Shebeshxt's post

Social media users expressed that they were looking out for the rapper. Others told him to take caution on the roads during the festive season. Before the accident that claimed his daughter's life, Shebeshxt was also involved in another accident in Polokwane.

@Letwaba Hendrick said:

"They love you chief."

@Nømå Yïï Phüthä commented:

"You Mabuna you will regret your lifestyle that killed your child or you killed them ... 😑😣"

@Tshwanelow MaShorts Maila wrote:

"You have insulted them a little bit Mfosa 🙏ketsa, they are too forward they like other people's affairs."

Shebeshxt opens up about R2 million debt

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Shebeshxt has revealed that he owes millions after his tragic accident. The rapper shared that he has been doing unpaid gigs because the money was paid upfront.

Shebeshxt has opened up about the huge debt weighing him down.

