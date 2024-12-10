Nota Baloyi claims that Julius Malema helped Shebeshxt get away with murder

The Limpopo rapper was under investigation after his daughter died in a car crash, but the reports quickly died down

Reactions to his claims were mixed; however, netizens believe that Nota hadn't learned his lesson from his time in jail

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Nota Baloyi claims Julius Malema helped Shebeshxt get away with murder. Images: Instagram/ julius.malema.sello, lavidanota, Facebook/ Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap

Source: UGC

Nota Baloyi is at it again, and this time, he made some bold claims about Julius Malema over Shebeshxt's recent car accident.

Nota Baloyi fires shots at Julius Malema

It's clear that Nota Baloyi wants smoke from every public figure, and has now set his sights on Julius Malema.

The controversial music executive touched on the EFF leader's relationship with Shebeshxt after watching a video of the Limpopo rapper seemingly driving under the influence months after the accident that claimed his daughter's life.

Nota claims that despite being investigated for culpable homicide, Shebe's case was swept under the rug, all thanks to Juju:

"Julius Malema bribes people to squash the accident report that could prove he murdered his own child."

What did netizens say about Nota Baloyi's claims?

Netizens are stunned by Nota's boldness, worried that he may land in serious trouble.

This wouldn't be the first time Nota ruffled feathers with his claims, and his last statements sent him straight to prison:

polokego_ram pleaded:

"Hle monna, please just say 'allegedly' whenever you feel like writing something."

Rekwele1 cautioned:

"One day, you are going to learn the hard way, that not everyone will take the suing route."

AmuFloyd posted:

"Wena you deserve to go back to jail."

Meanwhile, others pondered his claims and are now seeking answers:

Orkney_Said wrote:

"Now we need to find out who was handling the case and follow the money."

diazww_ asked:

"@Julius_S_Malema, so you enable this boy? Not surprising."

Bismarkyy was suspicious:

"It's only defamation if it's not true. We're waiting on the outcome."

DJ Sbu visits Nota Baloyi in prison

In more Nota Baloyi updates, Briefly News shared the music executive's claims that DJ Sbu visited him in prison.

Netizens had questions about the pair's relationship and the purpose of Sbu's multiple visits.

Source: Briefly News