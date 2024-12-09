Nota Baloyi compared himself to apartheid freedom fighter Robert Sobukwe after being released from prison and placed under house arrest

The controversial music executive, who served part of a 60-day sentence, shared on X that his parole officer visited to ensure compliance with release conditions

Fans reacted with mixed opinions, with some mocking his comparison and others showing support

Nota Baloyi updated fans on his situation after he was released from prison. The controversial music executive who is under house arrest compared himself to apartheid freedom fighter Robert Sobukwe.

Nota Baloyi compared himself to apartheid freedom fighter Robert Sobukwe. Image: @lavidanota/ Instagram and Getty Images

Nota Baloyi compares himself to apartheid freedom fighter

Nota Baloyi is going through the most after his prison release. The star, who served a few weeks of his 60-day prison sentence, recently opened up about his situation.

Taking to his X page, Nota Baloyi shared that his parole officer had visited him to ensure he wasn't violating his release conditions. He wrote:

"I’m a high risk prisoner for some reason. I’m currently living like Robert Sobukwe, apartheid is alive & well but this too shall pass. Freedom is coming next January!"

Fans react to Nota Baloyi's post

Social media users weighed in on Nota Baloyi's post. Some said the outspoken media personality overestimated his importance, while others sympathised with him.

@Nna_Ke_Tlhapi said:

"You not living like Robert, you just living like a criminal."

@KevinkhoZA_ commented:

"We Stand with our goat Nota amid these difficult times."

@manjekenjeke wrote:

"Bro thinks he is Oliver Tambo 😂"

@molebatsi_nemo wrote:

"lol you overestimate your importance chief 🤣🤣🤣"

@CynthiaZandile1 said:

"Someone must start designing Nota's Statue. Please🫣😂😂"

@Lindo_Mnisi wrote:

"🤣🤣🤣 Nota, wait, bro. It's not as deep as you wrote it. Standard procedure 🤣"

