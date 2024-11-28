Nota Baloyi, recently released after serving two weeks of a 60-day sentence, shared details of his prison experience on social media

Nota revealed that DJ Sbu visited him three times in prison, sparking admiration and jokes from fans online

Social media users praised DJ Sbu for his loyalty while humorously questioning the logistics of his visits and the possibility of marketing Mofaya

Nota Baloyi is sharing all the details about his experience in prison. The controversial media personality was recently released after serving only two weeks of his 60-day sentence.

Nota Baloyi has revealed that DJ Sbu visited him in prison. Image: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Nota Baloyi says DJ Sbu visited him in prison

Outspoken music executive Nota Baloyi is enjoying his freedom after spending two weeks behind bars. The star who was meant to come out after Christmas is sharing his experience with fans on social media.

Fans have also been bombarding his timeline with questions about Nota's prison experience. Some fans questioned whether or not fellow celebrities visited him in prison. Responding to the fan, Nota revealed that his friend and colleague DJ Sbu visited him three times when he was in prison. The fan asked:

"Did Dj sbu come to see you."

Nota responded:

"3 times…"

Fans respond to Nota Baloyi's post

Social media users hailed DJ Sbu for being a real friend to Nota Baloyi, while others joked about Nota drinking Mofaya in prison.

@freanky4fingers said:

"Why would he visit you so much?"

@Trialzzz1 wrote:

"Did he stuff the contraband inside the Mofaya can for marketing purposes?"

@AstroSemal85584 added:

"How did he manage to do that when you have to have an appointment to see a convicted prisoner? Nota, you were in there for 2 weeks only😅😅"

@ManciSiya commented:

"Is he Mzekezeke? When shall he give us pictures of a Mozambican cruise ship of those guys in friends like this?"

@khojampa169945 noted:

"Did Kwesta, the man you made a millionaire come to see you at your lowest?"

