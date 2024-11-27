Twitter was abuzz after Nota recounted his prison experiences, where he enjoyed luxuries that other inmates could only dream of

The controversial media personality was taken into custody on charges of defamation of character but served just two weeks behind bars

Social media users have not shown him much sympathy, with many people suggesting that he might be making up his stories

Nota revealed that he enjoyed privileges that most prisoners could only dream about. The outspoken media personality served just two weeks of his 60-day sentence.

Nota received nothing less than royal treatment during a 2-week stint in prison. Image: @lavidanota

Royal treatment for Nota

The 34-year-old media personality shared on Twitter that he was treated like a King among hard-core prisoners. He mentioned several perks, such as having meals delivered to him, his clothes meticulously ironed each morning, and a neatly made bed waiting for him from the moment he arrived in prison until the day he was released.

Tweeps are not buying Nota's tales

Tweeps seemed sceptical about Nota's jail time stories. A lot of them believed he was fabricating them.

@OfficialTwinny wrote:

"Skeem GP needs to invite you quickly."

@DrShiyaklenga commented:

"I will tell my kids that you are the real Mandela."

@pdmangava added:

"You just qualified to stay at Cape Flats."

@PebblesNeo wrote:

"Wena na."

@Belminorf commented:

"There’s nothing glamorous about having been inside a prison cell. Nota wake up, smell the coffee, and grow up, man."

@TMNLMNKRL added:

"Ai dawg, stop; everyone knew you were going to lie like this."

@Ngomane_ commented:

"You left out the part where you paid for those things. It's 2k or 1k per week. ungadlali ngathi mbuzi."

The music executive known for his controversial stances was arrested on defamation of character charges.

He claimed that rapper K.O, who has since enlisted lawyers to weather this storm, was shielding his brother, Siya Mdluli, from his alleged connection in the murder plot of AKA, hence, he worked closely with the deceased rapper.

Source: Briefly News