South African music executive Nota Baloyi will allegedly be imprisoned for contempt of court

Nota Baloyi will reportedly serve a 60-day sentence beginning today, Thursday, 7 November, at the Leeuwkop Prison

Mzansi is rejoicing over Nota's imprisonment, saying these are the direct repercussions of making allegations with no substance

Nota is allegedly facing imprisonment following his rant about K.O and his brother. Image: @lavidanota, @mrcashtime

Nota Baloyi trended on social media following the murder of rapper Kiernan, AKA Forbes. This was for the damning allegations he made against rapper K.O, his brother Siya Mdluli also known as Scorpio Siya.

Nota Baloyi to be arrested

Controversial music executive Nota Baloyi is allegedly faced with a direct imprisonment for contempt of court.

It is alleged that Nota Baloyi will be serving a 60-day sentence beginning today, Thursday, 7 November, at the Leeuwkop Prison.

This is for the damning allegations he made against rapper K.O, his brother Siya 'Scorpio Siya' Mdluli and the rest of AKA's friends after he got murdered.

When the CCTV footage was released after the shooting, Nota contacted K.O and asked about his brother Siya Mdluli, also known as Scorpio Siya. However, an angry K.O lashed out at Nota.

"I owe you no updates! We out here hurt trying to make sense of a tragedy, and you wanna pull stunts and drag innocent people into clout-chasing rants."

The exchange then went public, with K.O saying he would not let anything go and his lawyers were after Nota.

"You are getting arrested for ignoring a court order and for continuously spreading a complete lie about me! A constitutional right to put my life at risk when I had nothing to do with the tragic deaths of my two good friends?? My lawyers are on ya," K.O said at the time.

In response to K.O Nota continued making his heinous allegations about Scorpio Siya.

"What lie? Your brother set AKA up. We watched it on CCTV. You're on my case & ignoring calls for #Justice4AKA ngapha. You're beefing with Lady Du and Musa Khawula. Tell your little brother to follow suit and stop letting your lawyers lie to you it's not cute kwaito flu. You put your life in danger," Nota further said.

Mzansi reacts to Nota's arrest

Netizens are rejoicing after hearing news of Nota's imprisonment. Many are warning other people never to make allegations on social media, thinking there will not be any repercussions.

@VuyokaziK said:

"Couldn’t have happened to a more deserving person. People think social media is a place where they can spew whatever hate they can."

@Scarnia_11 joked:

"Nota will come back from Prison on 02 February 2025 and still have something to say about the song of the year which he did not hear."

@Tendaijoe warned:

"Social media isn’t just a playground, it’s a public record."

@tseepati asked:

"Yhoo, December he might be in prison?"

@dumisane_ laughed:

"So when we are dancing in December, bro will be in jail. Crazy business."

@DisseEditors shared:

"This situation highlights the importance of respecting legal processes and the potential ramifications when public figures disregard them. It also underscores the power of social media exchanges and public disputes in influencing real-life outcomes."

Nota comes face to face with bully

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nota Baloyi came face to face with his high school bully after 18 years.

He confronted the man, and they even engaged in a heated rap battle.

