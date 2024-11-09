Rapper K.O. became a hot topic after a legal clash with Nota Baloyi, who made unfounded claims about his involvement in AKA's death

K.O. is well known for his longstanding presence on the music scene, and many people were surprised after seeing his age

Photos of court documents that showed K.O.'s official date of birth fascinated online users, and many were impressed

K.O. had peeps on social media after winning a legal tiff against Nota Baloyi. The music mogul was allegedly locked up in jail after K.O. slammed him with a case of deformation.

K.O.’s age was revealed in court documents against Nota Baloyi, and people applauded his looks. Image: @mrcashtime / Instagram / Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Nota Baloyi was already in trouble with the law as he was accused of sexual assault by actress Itumeleng Bokaba. Most recently, amid a clash with Nota, K.O.'s details, including his date of birth, caught people's attention.

K.O.'s age over 40 amazes S.A.

While K.O. aka Notokozo Mdluli, was defending his name against Nota, people realised he is 46 years old. Online users expressed shock as people realised that he is 17 years older than Nota, who was born in 1990. See the documents showing K.O.'s birth date below:

S.A. jokes about K.O.'s age

Online users took to social media to express their shock about his age. Many admitted that he did not look like someone in his late 40s. Many compared his age and looks to Nota, saying he seemed older. X personality joked that he was close in age to Fikile Mbalula who is seven years older.

@Ty0316783550020 exclaimed:

"Yoh! He’s pushing 50."

@Mokgabo_MO asked:

"And the other one is how old? Maybe they switched the I.D. numbers."

@Mpumiln joked:

"While the other guy is basically a 2K."

@thabisomoyo__ roasted Nota:

"Yet he looks like the older one."

@Emmy_Jiyane was impressed by K.O.:

"And he is still in the game pushing hard. That's a good run, honestly."

@ChromeDaCesar said:

"I thought bro was probably 36. It's honestly impressive because he doesn't look like someone that will be 50 in four years."

@thabisomoyo__ added:

"I also thought he was in his 30s."

@THEGAGGERY applauded:

"He looks good for his age."

Source: Briefly News