K.O’s Age in Court Documents Against Nota Baloyi Has Mzansi Cracking Jokes: “He’s Pushing 50”
- Rapper K.O. became a hot topic after a legal clash with Nota Baloyi, who made unfounded claims about his involvement in AKA's death
- K.O. is well known for his longstanding presence on the music scene, and many people were surprised after seeing his age
- Photos of court documents that showed K.O.'s official date of birth fascinated online users, and many were impressed
K.O. had peeps on social media after winning a legal tiff against Nota Baloyi. The music mogul was allegedly locked up in jail after K.O. slammed him with a case of deformation.
Nota Baloyi was already in trouble with the law as he was accused of sexual assault by actress Itumeleng Bokaba. Most recently, amid a clash with Nota, K.O.'s details, including his date of birth, caught people's attention.
K.O.'s age over 40 amazes S.A.
While K.O. aka Notokozo Mdluli, was defending his name against Nota, people realised he is 46 years old. Online users expressed shock as people realised that he is 17 years older than Nota, who was born in 1990. See the documents showing K.O.'s birth date below:
PAY ATTENTION: Your Voice Matters! Free and Fast Voting for Briefly News Entertainment Award. Choose the best entertainer of 2024 in SA
S.A. jokes about K.O.'s age
Online users took to social media to express their shock about his age. Many admitted that he did not look like someone in his late 40s. Many compared his age and looks to Nota, saying he seemed older. X personality joked that he was close in age to Fikile Mbalula who is seven years older.
@Ty0316783550020 exclaimed:
"Yoh! He’s pushing 50."
Musa Khawula hit with a new arrest warrant for defying court order, SA reacts: "He's another menace"
@Mokgabo_MO asked:
"And the other one is how old? Maybe they switched the I.D. numbers."
@Mpumiln joked:
"While the other guy is basically a 2K."
@thabisomoyo__ roasted Nota:
"Yet he looks like the older one."
@Emmy_Jiyane was impressed by K.O.:
"And he is still in the game pushing hard. That's a good run, honestly."
@ChromeDaCesar said:
"I thought bro was probably 36. It's honestly impressive because he doesn't look like someone that will be 50 in four years."
@thabisomoyo__ added:
"I also thought he was in his 30s."
@THEGAGGERY applauded:
"He looks good for his age."
S.A. reacts to Katlego Danke's new age on her birthday
Briefly News previously reported that award-winning South African actress Katlego Danke is celebrating another year around the sun. Social media users could not believe her new age because the star didn't look like she is over 40
It's Katlego Danke's birthday, and the star's fans are celebrating her special day. Katlego is among the many actresses who have carried the South African film industry on her back for decades.
Musa Khawula sparked a conversation about the actress' looks when he shared her picture on social media.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Human-Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 2 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za