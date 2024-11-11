A TikTokker posted a picture of herself standing next to former president Jacob Zuma and went viral

Mzansi was stunned by Zuma's sudden ageing and questioned if the man in the photograph was really him

SA flooded the comments section with over 1.7K messages expressing their shock

One of South Africa's influential former presidents has been making waves on the internet for his appearance.

SA was concerned after seeing Zuma's sudden ageing in a viral photo with a fan. Image: @umkhontowesizew.s

A now-viral photo of Jacob Zuma had been making its rounds on TikTok, leaving many stunned.

SA stunned by viral Jacob Zuma photo with fan

Former president Jacob Zuma is one of the most controversial figures in South Africa. The Umkhonto weSizwe leader baffled the country many times, but his involvement with the Guptas took the cup.

In a recent TikTok posted by a fan participating in a viral challenge, 82-year-old Zuma stunned the country with his appearance. His sudden ageing amazed many who had not seen him in a while.

See the photo below:

Mzansi reacts to Jacob Zuma's viral photo on TikTok

Social media users gasped at how different the former president looked versus the last time they saw him and commented:

@ANGEL_MAKHANYA🧚‍♀️🤍 trolled:

"That's Zuma's brother Luma."

@BOHNOKX🫧asked:

"Y'all know the movie Rango?"

@NtibiOctober15🦋🥵💖called the haters out:

"People in the comments are so wild. Y'all act as if your grandparents don't change when they age. Zuma was also a human before becoming a politician."

@.highlighted:

"Laconco is brave, shame."

@Maggii.ie commented:

"Zuma looks like he bites."

@thandikile23 was in denial:

"We're not playing here, this is not Zuma."

@Blossom🌼shared:

"He is 82, and I don't see anything wrong."

@okuhle ncama explained:

"Guys, respect is very important. Despite the fact that Zuma is a politician, he's also someone's father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and he deserves respect."

@Katlego asked:

"Do you think Zuma is gonna be alive after five years when we vote because is not make sure?"

