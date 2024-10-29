A throwback video of Nota Baloyi ripping into Trevor Noah has resurfaced, and it sparked a debate

In the video, the music executive claimed that Trevor Noah was paid big money to destroy former South African President Jacob Zuma's reputation

The scathing video had people debating Trevor Noah, and many people said Nota was being unfair to Trevor

Music executive Nota Baloyi previously ripped into Trevor Noah and the video which caused a social media storm has resurfaced.

Nota Baloyi makes accusations against Trevor

It is no secret that Nota Baloyi is not fond of Trevor Noah. He gave his two cents on the South African comedian ending his hosting career at The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

Nota alleged that the Mzansi star Trevor was paid a lot of money to speak ill of the former South African President Jacob Zuma, eventually destroying his reputation. Nota took aim at Trevor's ethnicity being a mix of Xhosa and Swiss-German to him allegedly being racist.

“Trevor Noah stop talking on black people dog, you’re not black, your mother is black but you’re not, you’re not Jewish. Your blackness is not passed down through your mother, you’re a white boy, you’re Belgian, your Father is Belgian, if your father was Zulu you’d be Zulu.

“You were a tool to destroy Zuma’s reputation; they paid you so well to destroy Zuma’s reputation that they rewarded you by sending you to Viacom in the States. After you were finished with Zuma’s reputation, that gave you a good reputation, you did a good job on Zuma so you can do the same thing on Trump, now that Trump is gone they don’t need you anymore.”

The video was shared by an X user named Mlando. Watch it below:

Mzansi debates Nota's sentiments on Trevor Noah

Nota Baloyi had people debating Trevor Noah's stance when it came to South African politics and whether or not he favoured the country or the US.

@EmDee9 said:

"Not sure about the rest, but I completely agree about him being used as a tool to destroy Zuma’s reputation. After Zuma, the jokes about SA presidents stopped. He never joked about Phalaphala or anything that had to do with CR."

@alan_sithole advised:

"If you don't understand comedy, you need to stay away from it. No one`s reputation was finished by jokes."

@unethicalz claimed:

"Out of all languages, he just chose to speak facts."

@Mvemve_Ka_Ndaba shared:

"But seriously, guys, Trevor had like three shows dedicated to Zuma.Ever since Cyril became president he suddenly lost interest in South African politics after bieng the main joker for years. Dont play the man. Play the ball."

@kholomokolo argued:

"Trevor has about 6 minutes of Zuma jokes in about 4 hours worth of stand ups. Trevor took over TDS spent 7/years , and when he left they tried many replacements until the original host came back. If he only got there because of Zuma he would have been replaced within a month."

Trevor Noah touches on mental health

In a previous report from Briefly News, Trevor Noah opened up about his mental health struggles over the years.

He revealed why he left The Daily Show, but his haters were not sympathising with him.

