Trevor Noah recently opened up about his struggles with his mental health over the years

The former Daily Show host revealed why he left the show, and it appears his haters came out in numbers to rejoice

Meanwhile, supporters rallied behind the comedian as he highlighted the importance of men's mental health

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Briefly News. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here: https://corp.briefly.co.za/ai-in-action-workshop

Trevor Noah says he received threats while hosting 'The Daily Show'. Images: trevornoah

Source: Instagram

It appears that Trevor Noah's statements about his mental health rubbed many people the wrong way.

Why did Trevor Noah leave The Daily Show?

Trevor Noah recently opened up about his battle with his mental health over the years since hitting the big time.

The former Daily Show host revealed that being on the show took a huge toll on his mental health, where he even received countless threats from people who didn't want him on it, presumably because of his race:

"I would sit there and say, 'Wow, you hate me, you really hate me. I’ve done nothing to you, but you hate me.'"

Trevor said he eventually felt the urge to leave the show:

"It was time [to leave]. Part of it comes from where I'm from. In South Africa, TV shows end, and it's not because it's bad, it just ends. The network offered more, but I said it was time.

"During the pandemic, I made my life about work, and everything was secondary. I would see my friends if I did not have work. I asked myself, 'What else could I do?' I wanted to learn more things and spend more time in South Africa with my family. I wanted more."

Speaking on The Diary Of A CEO, Trevor described his experience on The Daily Show as "terrible" despite all he learned and achieved as host, including his Emmy for Outstanding Talk Series.

He went on to touch on having ADHD, and how men refuse to give one another a safe space to express themselves and speak about their mental health:

"I don't know many guys who can just sit with their male friends and just be.

"The truth is that many guys have punished other guys for being vulnerable and for being themselves."

Peeps react to Trevor Noah's revelations

Some netizens blasted Trevor and rejoiced in his alleged downfall:

mpilohpakathi13 said:

"I just love Karma; it knows the address! The under gang are dealing with you now; you’re useless to them."

Sbudamoore claimed:

"They used him and dropped him like that. That's how the system works; he will learn."

Apologist675899 admitted:

"I have always hated this man."

Andile_SS posted:

"The Zuma jokes were no longer funny in the US, I see."

Meanwhile, others defended Trevor against the haters:

alfredbailar said:

"You guys are wicked!"

VathiswaCokoto was stunned:

"No bluetick, no nothing; just pure hatred and witchcraft."

Mapasek76665026 wrote:

"Black people really hate to see other black people succeed."

Mpumiln posted:

"Once another human being's downfall excites you, you are nothing but a witch."

Trevor Noah blasted over his jokes

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Trevor Noah's old jokes about Jewish people.

Netizens called out the comedian for being disrespectful, and South Africa was caught in the crossfire.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News