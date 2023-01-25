Trevor Noah opened up about his seven-year journey as host of the American late-night television show, The Daily Show

After his exit, the hilarious comedian hinted at some of the things he dreaded about finishing his run as the show's host

The clip of the interview with Stephen Colbert has since gone viral with the viewers saying they miss and want Trev back

Trevor Noah has candidly spoken about his life since leaving The Daily Show. The hilarious comedian hinted that everything is going according to his plans.

Trevor Noah has revealed he misses hosting 'The Daily Show' but not the work put in to produce the show. Image: Allen Berezovsky

Source: Getty Images

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the Mzansi-born star discussed his seven-year journey as host of The Daily Show. He said he doesn't miss anything about working behind the scenes of the show.

If anything, he said he's grateful to be on the receiving end of global news rather than sharing his own opinion about sensitive worldly issues.

In the interview video posted on YouTube, Noah also added that he's having the most fun since departing from the comedy relief late-night show. TshisaLIVE reports that Trev recently went white river rafting with friends in Costa Rica.

Watch the full segment of the sit-down with Colbert below:

The Daily Show viewers show love to Trevor Noah after his interview with Stephen Colbert

It seems like the viewers of The Daily Show are not ready to let Trevor go, as they shared the following words in the comments section:

@Kris Frederick said:

"No one could ever replace Jon Stewart and Trevor Noah didn't try to. He became another irreplaceable part of our hearts."

Faafo shared:

"Trevor was the show. I understand life must go on and careers change. He is missed."

@James Puffer posted:

"I’ve seen Trevor’s standup twice now, he’s always a guaranteed good time. The dude is just naturally smart and funny."

@hup lim oon replied:

"This guy is infectious. I hope he finds what makes him happy. I also hope to see him soon!"

@Just Hear Me Out commented:

"He's so comfortable on stage. It's amazing to watch him in any venue."

domilontano wrote:

"I'll miss Trevor as a host, but I'm glad he's living his own life. Thanks, Trevor, I can't wait to see what comes next!"

@TheTiger reacted:

"Trevor Noah's thoughts on missing the people and vibe of 'The Daily Show' really resonated with me. It's clear that he truly loved working with the team and being a part of that creative environment. However, I can also understand why he doesn't miss the grind - being a late-night host is no easy feat and the constant pressure to come up with new content can be exhausting."

@kathleen hoover added:

"Wow Trevor looks happy, relaxed and peaceful since leaving the show can't wait to see him on tour."

Trevor Noah shares career plans after leaving The Daily Show

In related news, Briefly News reported that Trevor Noah reassured his fans by revealing that they would see him soon after he left The Daily Show.

Many people were surprised when the famous comedian announced his departure from the hilarious American show. Trev's final show broadcasted on December 8, 2022.

Since then, fans of the global hit show have been camping online to find out what happens to Trevor after his exit.

