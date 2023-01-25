Us-based South African comedian Trevor Noah is going back to stand-up comedy after leaving The Daily Show

The star started the much-awaited comedy tour with a fully packed show in Atlanta

He also had his SA fans feeling ecstatic when he revealed that he has some shows scheduled for South Africa later this year

Comedy lovers all over the world are in for a treat as Trevor Noah returns to live performances after leaving The Daily Show.

Trevor Noah kicked off his highly anticipated 'Off The Record' tour. Image: @trevornoah and Getty Images.

The star announced that he will be going back to stand-up comedy after taking a break due to reasons like the Covid-19 pandemic and the television show.

Trevor Noah kicks off the comedy tour in Atlanta

According to TimesLIVE, the star commenced his much-awaited tour with a show in Atlanta. Taking to his Instagram page, Trevor Noah thanked his fans for coming out in numbers to attend the show.

He also admitted that his first show of the tour was a complete success. He wrote:

"What a way to kick off the new tour. Atlanta, you are not messing around. Thank you to everyone who came out the first night."

Trevor Noah says he is coming to South Africa

Trevor Noah also had his South African fans jumping with joy when he revealed that he will be heading to Mzansi for more shows. He revealed that he partnered with a local company for 12 shows later this year. He said:

"SA, I’ve teamed up with Savanna Cider for 12 shows from August 31 to September 15, 2023. Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 9am local and you can find them at TrevorNoah.com. Can't wait to come home."

