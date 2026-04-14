Suliman Carrim remains in ICU at a Johannesburg hospital after collapsing at a gym, with initial fears of a heart attack now ruled out by sources

His condition is believed to be linked to another medical issue, as doctors continue to monitor him closely

The Madlanga Commission have confirmed that his appearance on Thursday has been postponed

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Suleiman Carrim's testimony has been halted due to his hosptilisation. Image: Frennie Shivambu/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – North West businessman and ANC member Suliman Carrim remains in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at a Johannesburg hospital following a medical emergency that initially raised fears he had suffered a heart attack.

The Madlanga Commission has confirmed that his Thursday appearance has been postponed while the commission is still in discussions with his legal team about withdrawing the subpoena against him.

Carrim was rushed to hospital yesterday, 13 April 2026, after collapsing while at a gym in Johannesburg. Early reports suggested it was due to a possible heart attack. His son previously confirmed that his father was on chronic medication and recently underwent a heart bypass operation.

Heart attack claims disputed

However, journalist Pule Jones posted on his X account that sources have since clarified that his condition is not related to a heart attack, but rather another underlying medical issue.

According to reports, medical staff are currently monitoring him in ICU as he continues to receive treatment.

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Madlanga Commission testimony

The health scare comes at a critical time, as Carrim was expected to testify on Thursday before the Madlanga Commission. With his hospitalisation and ongoing condition, it now appears likely that his scheduled testimony will be postponed. Carrim's name has been mentioned several times during testimony before the Commission, with details surfacing about his alleged ties to Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala and the R360 million Medicare SAPS tender.

Carrim requests postponement

Carrim has previously tried to evade testifying at the commission. The ANC member’s legal team requested a postponement ahead of his scheduled appearance so that they could have more time to prepare. After a brief adjournment, the commissioners granted the postponement for 9 and 10 March. They also ruled that Carrim would have to furnish a statement to the Commission on or before 27 February 2026.

High court struck Carrim's urgent bid to evade Madlanga appearance

In a related news, the high court struck Carrim's urgent bid off the roll. Carrim approached the court with an urgent bid to halt the Commission from subpoenaing him to appear before it on 6 February 2026. In his court papers, he argued that the decision to classify him as a witness should be reviewed and set aside. His court application was filed days after the Commission initially granted him a postponement so that he could prepare for his testimony. The decision was welcomed by the commission, which previously described his attempt to evade testifying as a ‘manifest abuse of process’.

The Madlanga Commission has confirmed that Carrim will not appear on Thursday. Image: Frennie Shivambu/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News also reported that during his appearance at the Madlanga Commission on 9 March 2026, Suleiman, testified that political fixer Brown Mogotsi advised him to lie to controversial tenderpreneur Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala. Carrim said that in June 2024, he was approached by Matlala, whom he knew from the private security industry, to provide him with R10-million funding for Medicare24. Carrim said he provided Cat with the money, with Matlala guaranteeing him that he would receive the money back.

After not receiving his money, he approached Mogotsi, whom he confirmed he was friends with. Mogotsi advised him to lie that he had a close relationship with the Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, in order to pressure Matlala to pay him back.

Source: Briefly News