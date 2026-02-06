Suliman Carrim's legal team applied for a postponement so he could prepare for his testimony before the Madlanga Commission

The African National Congress member previously approached the Gauteng High Court to interdict his testimony

Carrim has been mentioned several times during evidence before the Commission about his alleged ties to Vusimuzi Matlala

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry granted Suliman Carrim's request for a postponement. Image: South African Government/ @Mkhize_vela

GAUTENG – Suliman Carrim has been granted a postponement by the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Carrim, an African National Congress (ANC) member and North West businessman, was scheduled to appear before the Commission on Friday, 6 February 2026. His name has been mentioned several times during testimony before the Commission, with details surfacing about his alleged ties to Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala.

The Commission is probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system. It was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa following the allegations made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi on 6 July 2025.

Carrim’s legal team applies for a postponement

The ANC member’s legal team requested a postponement ahead of his scheduled appearance so that they could have more time to prepare. Evidence leader, Matthew Chaskalson, noted that they previously offered Carrim an extension to testify on 24 and 25 February 2025, and so would not object to his request now.

He, however, stated that this date would no longer work, as the witnesses’ lawyer would be on Umrah on those dates. Carrim’s legal team put forth the dates of 3 and 4 March 2026, but this wasn’t suitable for the Commission. Chaskalson then said the most suitable date for both parties would be 9 and 10 March 2026.

Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga delivers ruling

Carrim’s lawyer, Advocate Kameel Premhid, also explained that they received some evidence documents less than 24 hours ago, and therefore, having to testify so soon afterwards would be a prejudice. Retired Deputy Chief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga noted that Carrim did approach the court to interdict his testimony, therefore leaving him with less time to prepare.

After a brief adjournment, the commissioners granted the postponement for 9 and 10 March. They also ruled that Carrim would have to furnish a statement to the Commission on or before 27 February 2026. The evidence leaders must furnish any additional documents, potentially arising from Carrim’s statement, no later than 2 February 2026.

The commissioners heard the application and issued their order first before the Commission resumed with the testimony of Brigadier Rachel Matjeng, the South African Police Service’s Section Head for Quality Management: Criminal Record and Crime Scene Management at the Forensic Services Division in Pretoria.

Brigadier Matjeng’s first day of testimony gave citizens a lot to talk about, as she claimed that she was in an on-and-off relationship with Matlala, the controversial tenderpreneur.

Carrim approached the court to interdict testimony

Carrim’s application for a postponement comes after his failed attempt to block his testimony. The businessman filed papers at the Gauteng High Court on 3 February 2026, seeking an interdict against the Commission. Part B of his application asked the court to review and set aside the decision to classify him as a witness under the designation of an “implicated person.”

Justice Madlanga responded to the urgent application, describing it as a ‘manifest abuse of process’.

Gauteng court dismisses Carrim's application

Briefly News reported that Carrim's urgent application was dismissed by the Gauteng High Court on 5 February 2025.

The matter was dismissed with costs by the court after Carrim asked it to interdict his scheduled appearance.

Carrim was subpoenaed by the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, which is probing corruption in the criminal justice system.

