Businessman Suliman Carrim will take the Madlanga Commission to court on Tuesday in an urgent bid to block a subpoena requiring him to appear on Friday

Carrim was implicated in testimony linking him to alleged cartel figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, accused of leaking SAPS information and using political influence to secure R360-million in payments

His lawyers argue that key witnesses must first be cross-examined before he testifies

Businessman Suliman Carrim takes Madlanga Commission to court to block a subpoena. Images: Frennie Shivambu and Brenton Geach

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG– Businessman Suliman Carrim, recently implicated in testimony before the Madlanga Commission, will take the Commission to court on Tuesday in an urgent bid to prevent being subpoenaed to appear on Friday.

According to the SABC News,in papers to be filed at the Gauteng High Court on 3 February 2026, Carrim seeks an interdict against the Commission pending Part B of his application, which aims to review and set aside the decision to classify him as a witness under the designation of an “implicated person.”

His legal team argues that who implicated him, namely Lt General Khumalo, Mkhwanazi, and Brown Mogotsi,must first be cross-examined by Carrim's legal team before he provides oral testimony at the commission. The team cite a principle of natural justice to protect his rights.

Why was Carrim subpoenaed to appear at the commission?

Carrim was implicated in testimony relating to alleged cartel member Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, with accusations that he leaked sensitive SAPS information to Matlala and used his political influence to assist him.

The evidence stems from testimony of an anonymous witness, referred to only as Witness X, who began testifying earlier this week. Due to safety concerns, Witness X’s statement was read aloud by evidence leader Advocate Adila Hassim.

WhatsApp messages suggest collusion

WhatsApp messages presented in court suggest collusion between Matlala and Carrim. According to the evidence, Carrim allegedly helped Matlala secure SAPS payments linked to a R360-million tender, and received R1.5-million in return. The messages also suggest that Carrim played a role in “sorting out” Hangwani Morgan Maumela, a figure connected to the R2-billion Tembisa Hospital looting scandal.

Advocate Hassim read out portions of the evidence:

“On 4 February 2025, Mr. Matlala sends a proof of payment to Mr. Carrim in the amount of R1.5-million. Mr. Matlala calls Mr. Carrim, which is followed by a message that one ‘Morgan’ is sorted. This is possibly in reference to one Morgan Hangwani Maumela, with whom Mr. Matlala also communicates via WhatsApp.”

The Madlanga Commission has indicated it will oppose Carrim’s application.

Mogotsi-Matlala WhatsApp revelations

In a similar vein, WhatsApp messages between Brown Mogotsi and alleged cartel figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala were used as evidence in the Madlanga Commission. The messages revealed that Mogotsi informed Matlala about the Political Killings Task Team’s (PKTT) disbandment, raising concerns about political interference and corruption. The messages sparked public outrage, with critics saying they showed inappropriate disclosure of sensitive operational decisions regarding the task team.

Furthermore, Mogotsi testified that Matlala is allegedly the notorious Soshanguve hitman “John Wick”, accused of multiple killings in the Pretoria area. Mogotsi’s claim links Matlala’s alleged vigilantism to broader allegations of cartel activity and police corruption being investigated by the Commission.

Suliman Carrim was expected to appear to before the commission on Friday. Image: Frennie Shivambu/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Previously, Briefly News reported that a crime expert described Matlala’s potential evidence as “explosive,” suggesting it could implicate senior figures operating above him in the criminal network. Matlala’s testimony is being closely watched because it may expose the structure and leadership of organized crime in the region. Analysts say his disclosures could have major legal and political ramifications if verified.

Source: Briefly News