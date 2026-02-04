Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale has denied claims that he pressured suspended deputy police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya to arrest blogger Musa Khawula over controversial posts about Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala

Witness F at the Madlanga Commission said police enlisted Matlala’s private security and tracking teams in a move that raised questions about the arrest

Khawula has also faced multiple defamation lawsuits from high-profile figures after sharing unverified and allegedly damaging social media claims

GAUTENG- Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale has firmly denied claims that he pressured suspended deputy police commissioner Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya to arrest social commentator Musa Khawula.

IOL reported that during testimony at the Madlanga Commission on 4 February 2026, Witness F said Sibiya had allegedly requested Khawula’s arrest after the blogger posted controversial comments about Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala. The message, according to Witness F, was reportedly relayed through Major-General Richard Shibiri, head of organised crime.

Witness F also told the Commission that Shibiri had direct contact with Khawula and, at times, asked him to stop posting about Matlala.

Mathale rejects allegations

According to IOL, Mathale dismissed the claims entirely, stating,

“I have never had any such discussion with General Sibiya for the arrest of Musa Khawula or any other person,” he said in a written statement. “I am also not aware of anyone who would have exerted such pressure from my office.”

The alleged pressure reportedly increased after Khawula posted on X on May 8, accusing ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula’s wife, Nozuko Mbalula, and Michelle Perrow of involvement in a R150 million fraud and corruption scheme. These claims were strongly denied at the time.

Police move to arrest

The Commission heard that police attempted to arrest Khawula in January 2025 under the Cybercrimes Act and on a charge of crimen injuria. In a controversial move, officers enlisted Matlala’s private security firm to help track Khawula, citing the businessman’s knowledge of the blogger’s weekend movements. Witness F told the Commission he had only shared the arrest warrant with Matlala and believed he was acting lawfully on instructions.

Madlanga asked why a Hawks officer and the Gauteng Tracking Team were directed to effect an arrest. The witness replied that he had communicated to a Brigadier that he did not have the manpower to make the arrest. He therefore assumed that the Brigadier called the Tracking Team, which was “user-friendly to him.

Previously, Briefly News reported that controversial blogger Musa Khawula faced a defamation lawsuit from businessman Ze Nxumalo after allegedly posting false claims that Nxumalo had extramarital affairs while his wife, Tamaryn Green‑Nxumalo, was pregnant. Khawula reportedly shared these allegations widely on social media, sparking public outrage. Nxumalo sought legal action to clear his name and hold the blogger accountable for spreading false information.

In another incident, Khawula was hit with fresh legal action after naming a top businessman in a series of unverified social media posts, prompting the businessman's lawyers to send him a cease‑and‑desist letter demanding he retract the statements and apologise. Khawula alleged that the man had a secret relationship with a well‑known actress and was involved in questionable business dealings, claims that the legal team says are defamatory and harm the businessman’s reputation.

