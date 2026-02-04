Gossip Blogger Musa Khawula's Arrest Discussed at Madlanga Commission
- Gossip blogger Musa Khawula’s arrest is under scrutiny at the Madlanga Commission, with testimony suggesting political pressure played a role
- Witness F said Deputy Minister Cassel Mathale pushed for Khawula’s arrest, while WhatsApp messages show General Shibiri warning Khawula against publishing stories about Matlala
- The news has sent shockwaves throughout social media
PRETORIA- The arrest of gossip blogger Musa Khawula has emerged as a key topic at the Madlanga Commission, amid revelations of alleged political and law enforcement interference.
Khawula had posted about Matlala’s ties to the murder of DJ Somebody and the assassination of anti-corruption whistleblower Babta Deokaran.
Pressure to arrest Khawula
During proceedings, Witness F testified that he was pressured to arrest Musa Khawula. Evidence presented included WhatsApp chats between Khawula and General Shibiri, which were forwarded to Witness F. Witness F explained that one message appeared to have been sent to Shibiri by Matlala, warning that someone threatened to post information exposing him unless a payment was made.
The commission also examined the warrant of arrest for Khawula, issued for contravening the Cybercrime Act and criminal injuria. Explaining the circumstances surrounding the warrant and arrest, Witness F said he received a call from General Shibiri instructing him to forward the warrant to Matlala and to be present when Khawula was apprehended. According to Witness F, Shibiri emphasized the importance of the matter and said he was under pressure from Deputy Minister Cassel Mathale’s office to act on the arrest.
WhatsApp Messages and warnings
The commission also heard that Shibiri allegedly communicated directly with Khawula, cautioning him not to publish certain stories. In forwarded screenshots, Khawula is seen divulging information he knew about Matlala, to which Shibiri reportedly responded, urging him not to run the story, saying Matlala “is a good guy and never bothers anyone.”Witness F says he cannot confirm whether the screenshots were indeed chats to Musa Khawula but says it is definitely chats forwarded to him by Shibiri.
