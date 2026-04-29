Armed men targeted golfers at a Pretoria West course in broad daylight, raising fresh concerns about security in leisure spaces

A member’s split-second reaction during the confrontation changed how the incident unfolded

The aftermath has triggered sharp debate from South Africans over self-defence and rising crime levels

A golf club in Pretoria reportedly turned into a crime scene after a robbery attack that turned violent on Monday, 27 April 2026.

Golfers were reportedly attacked by armed robbers at Pretoria Golf Club on Monday. Image: pretoriagolfclub

Source: Facebook

According to crime reporter Yusuf Abramjee, who shared the news on X, the armed robbery incident took place in Pretoria West at around 2pm. He reported that two armed suspects pounced on the club and attacked golfers before demanding their cellphones and money. It is then alleged that one of the golfers produced a firearm and fired at one suspect, while the other fled from the scene.

The police responded to the incident, and emergency services also arrived at the club to take care of the injured. The SAPS are yet to release a statement on the robbery. Briefly News reached out to the golf club for comment, but the publication had not received a reply by the time of publication.

Pretoria golf club robbery details emerge

The details of the incident were also confirmed by Crime Busters Zondi Patrol on Facebook with a post:

"A call was received regarding a group of people playing golf when they were approached by 2 armed suspects who demanded cellphones and money. One of the golfers drew his firearm and shot 1 of the suspects. The other suspect fled.

SAPS and an ambulance were dispatched to assist. Thank you to everyone who responded and assisted.

Stay vigilant and safe even on a golf course! ICE Community Network

First Responders SA."

South Africans expressed outrage at the incident that rocked the Pretoria Golf Club. Image:@pretoriagolfclub

Source: Instagram

South Africans react to Pretoria golf club shooting

South Africans expressed outrage at the incident:

@pietmashika:

"Crime must be declared a national disaster and more funds being directed towards fighting it."

@Mapiwes

"Where is SANDF."

@ee_ronnie:

"Wow, what freedom we have."

@TekaFamba4

"Give that golfer a bells."

@sjsiluma

"Very good."

@LouisChanguion:

"Justice prevailed."

As seen in the post below:

@Marvin Senior:

"Will the golfer be charged & arrested for shooting the suspect?"

@Brian Andrews:

"A hole in one, well done!"

@Austin Mmotong

"Is the gun okay?"

@Wayne Titus:

"That you need to carry while out golfing tells you a lot about the level of crime in this once beautiful country."

@Mmowa SJ Mabena:

"That was a life threat allows you to use a firearm at anytime anywhere Act 60 of 2000 Firearms Act."

@Phillip Ndlovu:

"Good news I have heard so far. The golfer deserves an award."

In other golfing news, the Houghton Golf Club in Johannesburg made headlines after banning a golfer for flying the Palestinian flag. Meanwhile, LIV Golf SA winner Bryson DeChambeau showed his love for South Africa and took to X to praise the country.

Tiger Woods arrested

Briefly News previously reported that golfing legend Tiger Woods was arrested on Friday, 27 March 2026, after being found to have been driving under the influence.

His car had rolled in a crash in Florida, as the American golfer faces fresh legal troubles. The 15-time major champion was charged with property damage and refused to submit to a lawful test

Source: Briefly News