LIV Golf South Africa winner Bryson DeChambeau’s post-victory praise of the country after his Steyn City triumph has been drawn into the 'White genocide' debate

DeChambeau’s public appreciation of South Africa’s hospitality, wildlife experiences, and overall environment has been amplified online

His pro-SA posts sparked strong reactions across social media, with figures such as Ernst Roets and Kallie Kriel also entering the conversation as the broader “white genocide” narrative continues to fuel division

The USA–SA geopolitical row has seen a golf champion dragged into the mix as the ‘white genocide’ debate continues to divide opinions.

Bryson DeChambeau of Crushers GC reacts on the eighteenth hole during day four of LIV Golf South Africa at The Club at Steyn City on March 22, 2026 in Johannesburg. Image: Johan Rynners

Source: Getty Images

LIV Golf SA winner Bryson DeChambeau, who came out victorious last Sunday at Steyn City, showed his love for South Africa and took to X to praise the country. His post, where he seemed to be enjoying himself with photos of him posing with game, including an elephant and a giraffe, was captioned:

“Highly recommend going to South Africa.”

It got South Africans talking and even attracted the attention of Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie, who retweeted the post with a dig aimed at critics in the United States.

Bryson DeChambeau falls in love with SA

That post followed an earlier one in which he expressed his appreciation for the country. During the event last weekend, he also showered praise on President Cyril Ramaphosa, with his admiration for South Africa on full display.

McKenzie seized the moment and used the opportunity to call out those who have been promoting the white genocide narrative, with names such as Ernst Roets and Kallie Kriel drawn into the exchange. Kriel has since come forward and changed his stance on the existence of the so-called “white genocide”.

Bryson DeChambeau holds the trophy next to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during day four of LIV Golf South Africa at The Club at Steyn City. Image: Johan Rynners

Source: Getty Images

White genocide debate fuels social media reactions

South Africans and international fans did not hold back in weighing in on the heated debate, which has continued to shape global perceptions of the country.

@lisaanngillette:

“I have been a flight attendant for 40 years and have seen a lot. South Africa is one of the most beautiful countries in the world.”

@Helenusa88:

“It looks really cool. I’ve always wanted to go. Would it be dangerous if I went alone as a woman?”

@KhandaniM:

“Thanks for not hunting them, but please don’t try to pose with lions.”

@SiphiweNodwele:

“Please tell your president that there’s no freaking white genocide happening here when you get back home!”

@Warra_Kamza:

“The fake ‘White Genocide’ propagandists will hate you for this 😁.”

@IMekoa77601:

“Careful Bryson, Trump won’t be happy recommending a country with such a high level of white genocide. LOL.”

See the post on X below:

Tiger Woods arrested

Briefly News previously reported that golfing legend Tiger Woods was reportedly arrested on Friday, 27 March 2026, after being found to have been driving under the influence.

His car had rolled in a crash in Florida, as the American golfer faces fresh legal troubles. The 15-time major champion was charged with property damage and had refused to submit to a lawful test

Source: Briefly News