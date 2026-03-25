A Johannesburg-based comedian posted a mockery skit on Facebook after real brawl footage from the LIV Golf event went viral across South Africa

Police confirmed that a group of seemingly intoxicated fans fought near the fan exit on the opening evening, with no arrests made after those involved refused to press charges

Over 100,000 fans attended the inaugural LIV Golf South Africa at Steyn City, making it the biggest professional golf event ever held on South African soil

LIV Golf came to South Africa to show the world something spectacular and genuinely impressive. It delivered that, and then some unexpected extras nobody had put in the programme. Somewhere between the playoff birdie and a brawl, a comedian found his perfect moment.

Themba Robin acting out as a security guard. Images: Themba Robin

Source: Instagram

On 22 March 2026, Johannesburg-based comedian Themba Robin posted a skit online. Robin played a tired security guard watching the clock at the event. He was counting down the final minutes remaining before the end of his shift. Then, predictably, trouble arrived and ruined everything.

A brawl broke out at the inaugural LIV Golf South Africa event in Midrand. It was held at The Club at Steyn City from 19 to 22 March 2026. Over 100,000 fans attended, making it the biggest professional golf event in South Africa.

The previous record was set at the 2019 Nedbank Golf Challenge, drawing 76,000 fans. American Bryson DeChambeau beat Jon Rahm in a playoff to claim the title. LIV Golf has already confirmed the tournament will return to South Africa in 2027.

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"A great double header”

Not everything at the prestigious property unfolded in a composed fashion. On the evening of 19 March, a group of fans got into a serious altercation. Gauteng police confirmed that authorities stepped in to restore order. They described those involved as a group of seemingly intoxicated individuals who caused a disturbance.

No assault cases were opened, as those involved chose not to press any charges. All parties were subsequently removed from the Steyn City property by security personnel.

See the Facebook clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the mockery

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

Brendan White commented:

“One thing we do know. Devin is almost certainly a Blue Bulls supporter. “

Leonard Strong said

“Brandy is dangerous. Even when they are having fun, the boxing gloves are not far away.”

Talita Praim wrote:

“As South Africans, we are the movie itself. “

Mike Van Der Schyff noted:

“Ironic that a Saudi-sponsored event gets this amount of entertainment from alcohol, only in Mzansi.”

Mike Bardsley said:

“Now I see why the ticket prices were so high. Golf and amateur UFC. Great double header.”

Peter McGonigle commented:

“I am not sure why people are laughing about this. It’s embarrassing that these scenes will be seen around the world at what was otherwise a world-class event.”

A portrait of Themba-Robin sitting down. Image: Themba-Robin

Source: Facebook

More stories about LIV Golf

A local woman met a charming American golfer at the LIV Golf event in Johannesburg recently.

South African fans at the inaugural LIV Golf South Africa tournament at Steyn City in Midrand roared Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika during the tense final round on Sunday.

Fans at LIV Golf South Africa 2026 were treated to an unexpected and theatrical moment that quickly became the biggest talking point of the final day.

Source: Briefly News