South African fans at the inaugural LIV Golf South Africa tournament at Steyn City in Midrand roared Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika during the tense final round on Sunday

Southern Guards GC posted the Facebook clip on 22 March 2026, and it had already racked up more than 10,000 likes at the time of reporting

Dean Burmester became the crowd favourite of the week after fist-pumping and saluting fans through every single round at The Club at Steyn City

A golf course in Midrand, Central Gauteng became the most South African place on earth last weekend.

A drone shot of the crowd, shared on Facebook by Southern Guards GC. Image: Southern Guards GC

Source: Facebook

Hundreds of fans packed The Club at Steyn City and turned a world-class golf event into something much bigger than sport.

On Sunday, 22 March 2026, during the final round of the inaugural LIV Golf South Africa tournament, the crowd broke into a roaring rendition of Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika. Southern Guards GC shared the Facebook clip on 22 March 2026, and it pulled more than 10,000 likes at the time of this report.

More than 100,000 fans attended the four-day event at Steyn City. It became the highest-attended professional golf event in South African history. The all-South African Southern Guards GC gave every single one of those fans a reason to show up.

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The trophy goes one way and the heart goes another

The Crushers GC claimed both titles on the final day. Bryson DeChambeau beat Rahm in a playoff for the individual crown, and his team edged Southern Guards by a single shot. DeChambeau told the crowd that LIV Golf South Africa was the greatest LIV event he had ever played.

Southern Guards had held a nine-shot lead before persistent rain allowed the Crushers to storm back into contention. The home team still took a full lap of honour around the 18th green.

LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil confirmed the tournament would return to Steyn City from 22 to 25 April 2027.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Mzansi reacts to the moment

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

Mongezi Gcobo commented:

“South Africans made a golf event turn into a football match. I'm loving it.”

Uhuru Mokoena wrote:

“I can boldly say that besides all the challenges we are going through, we still have a great country.”

Thilendren Reddy said:

“The only thing missing was our guys wearing green and gold. They deserved it too! They represented and then some. Winners on every level.”

Patricia CL Ngobeni commented:

“If you want to hear the real South African noise, give us sports. No country can match this energy. No DNA just RSA. “

Lloyd Moodley noted:

“This was Ryder Cup atmosphere, if not better. LIV Golf has just found its saviour. We are a special nation.”

Bryson DeChambeau celebrating with the trophy. Image: LIV Golf

Source: Facebook

More moments involving Mzansi's national anthem

South Africans were unamused when an Italian singer sang the national anthem before the Springboks-Italy match.

A heartwarming video captured a three-year-old boy confidently singing the entire national anthem, creating his own adorable version of the Xhosa/Zulu, Sotho, and Afrikaans verses.

The company Neighbourgood took to social media to share a video of newbies being pranked on their first day.

Source: Briefly News