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Herschelle Gibbs Mocks LIV Golf Chaos: “Didn’t Even Make It to Day 4” After Steyn City Fan Brawl
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Herschelle Gibbs Mocks LIV Golf Chaos: “Didn’t Even Make It to Day 4” After Steyn City Fan Brawl

by  Ncube Harrison
3 min read
  • A large-scale brawl broke out among fans on the opening day of LIV Golf South Africa at Steyn City, with alcohol playing a major role in the altercation
  • Proteas legend Herschelle Gibbs reacted humorously on social media, drawing attention to the viral clip of the chaos
  • Bryson DeChambeau won the tournament in a playoff, while his team, Crushers GC, narrowly beat South Africa’s Southern Guards in the team event

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Things got heated at the LIV Golf South Africa tournament on its opening day, Thursday, 19 March 2026, at Steyn City, when fans who had consumed one or too many drinks got into a full-blown brawl. The incident went viral on social media on Sunday, 22 March, the tournament’s final day.

LIV Golf South Africa
A general view of spectators viewing the tee shot on the 1st hole during day three of LIV Golf South Africa at The Club at Steyn City on March 21, 2026, in Johannesburg. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson
Source: Getty Images

The viral moment caught the attention of Proteas cricket legend Herschelle Gibbs, who found the scene hilarious. The initial clip, shared by social media user @NathiSibiya8, read:

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"Too much alcohol is a problem. This happened on Thursday at Steyn City. #livgolfstyencity"

In the clip, fans appear to be involved in an altercation that quickly spirals into a full-blown brawl, drawing in more people as it escalates. Those in the video were carrying drinks, speculated to be alcohol. As the situation intensified, enforcement agents intervened to calm matters down.

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On Sunday, Gibbs took to X to share his humorous take on the incident, captioning the viral video:

"Didn’t even make it to day 4 😂😂"

Take a look at the post on X below:

His comment was a dig at those involved in the fracas, implying they could have ended up in trouble with the SAPS and missed out on enjoying the rest of the tournament.

DeChambeau wins LIV Golf South Africa

Despite the off-course drama, the tournament continued successfully. Bryson DeChambeau defeated Jon Rahm in a playoff after both finished 26-under par, claiming his second consecutive LIV Golf victory and fifth overall.

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LIV Golf South Africa
Bryson DeChambeau walks on the fairway of the 14th green on the fourth day of the LIV Golf South Africa tournament at The Club in Steyn City on March 22, 2026. Image: WIKUS DE WET
Source: Getty Images

In the team event, DeChambeau’s team, Crushers GC, narrowly beat South Africa’s Southern Guards by a single shot, finishing at 76 under par. Speaking after his win, an emotional DeChambeau revealed he had faced personal challenges off the course that week but remained grateful:

"A lot had happened in my life in the last week. I am so grateful for my team and everybody supporting me. Golf is a fickle game; you work so hard your whole life and then realise golf is just golf."

His quartet included Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, and Anirban Lahiri, who helped secure the team victory.

See the post on X below:

LIV Golf South Africa 2027 confirmed

Officials announced that LIV Golf would return to South Africa in 2027, with revised dates set for 22–25 April. Fans who clashed on Thursday may have missed one of the weekend’s most memorable moments: legendary South African golfer Gary Player made a dramatic entrance by parachuting into Steyn City, stealing the show and capping off a spectacular event.

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How SA’s billionaire is shaping golf and sport

Briefly News previously reported that Johann Rupert, one of South Africa’s richest individuals with a net worth of $14.3 billion, wields influence that extends far beyond business into politics and international diplomacy.

As chairman of Richemont, the luxury goods conglomerate, he has leveraged his immense financial resources and strategic vision to elevate South African sport, transforming local golf into a globally recognised sport.

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Ncube Harrison avatar

Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a sports journalist with years of experience covering African and global sports. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). He joined Briefly News in February 2025. For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za.

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