Johannesburg is set to welcome a new chapter in its sporting calendar as Castle Lite joins LIV Golf South Africa as the official partner for the country’s inaugural tournament.

Castle Lite will sponsor the LIV golf tournament to be held in South Africa in 2026. Image: Castle Lite

Source: Original

The event will take place at The Club at Steyn City from 19–22 March 2026, promising more than just world-class golf; it’s shaping up to be a festival-style experience.

The partnership centres on LIV Golf’s innovative “party hole,” with the 17th at Steyn City dubbed The Lion’s Den. Designed as a stadium-like fan zone, it’s a deliberate move to turn golf from a traditionally reserved sport into a vibrant, accessible spectacle.

Castle Lite, known for turning sporting events into cultural moments from cricket’s SVNS to the Basketball Africa League, fits naturally into this vision, bringing energy and lifestyle credibility to the course.

“This isn’t just sponsorship; it’s about creating experiences that resonate with fans,” says Vaughan Croeser, SAB’s Vice-President of Marketing.

“It’s golf, but it’s also entertainment, culture, and celebration all in one.”

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie spoke of the tournament's potential to boost South Africa's tourism. Image: Castle Lite

Source: Original

Impact beyond the Fairways

Government officials are watching closely. Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie emphasised the tournament’s potential to boost tourism, support local businesses, and inspire young talent. With global stars like Louis Oosthuizen, Bryson DeChambeau, and Jon Rahm confirmed, South Africa is positioning itself as a destination not only for sport but for large-scale, lifestyle-driven events.

Castle Lite’s partnership with LIV Golf speaks to a shift in how sporting events are presented in South Africa: merging athletic excellence with immersive fan experiences, creating moments that matter on and off the course.

