Springboks legend Joel Stransky embarks on a challenging 2,500km charity cycle across South Africa and Namibia to support children’s vision

The ride, organised by the LumoHawk Foundation, includes a never-before-attempted 400 km “Desert Dash” stretch

Stransky is joined by fellow North Coast residents and friends, all raising funds to provide underprivileged children with eye care and education support

Springboks legend Joel Stransky has set off on an extraordinary two-week endurance cycling challenge to support underprivileged children.

The 1995 Rugby World Cup-winning fly-half is leading the LumoHawk Foundation’s Hope Ride from Sea to See, a gruelling 2,500km journey spanning South Africa and Namibia.

The ride began on Saturday, 22 November, from Durban’s beachfront and will conclude in Swakopmund on 6 December, covering KwaZulu-Natal, the Free State, the Northern Cape, and culminating with the formidable “Desert Dash”, a 400km stretch between Windhoek and Swakopmund that has never before been attempted as an organised event.

Joining Stransky are fellow North Coast residents Jacques Grobbelaar and Ty White, along with friends Arrie Rautenbach and Kevin Benkenstein. All are committed to raising funds for children in need.

Watch the video below:

LumoHawk Foundation supports children’s vision

Founded in 2012, the LumoHawk Foundation provides mobile eye clinics to under-resourced schools, offering vision screenings and prescription glasses where necessary.

The foundation’s mission is inspired by former president Nelson Mandela’s vision for accessible education, aiming to ensure that children can see clearly enough to learn, play sports, and thrive within their communities.

Stransky explained,

“Madiba always emphasised the importance of education in our Rainbow Nation. We are taking on this extreme challenge during the peak of summer to help more South African children gain access to education through better vision.”

Stransky, born on 16 July 1967 in Johannesburg, is a name etched in the annals of rugby history. The former Springboks fly-half is best remembered for his iconic drop goal in the 1995 Rugby World Cup final, a moment that helped unify a country, but his rugby journey is filled with skill, strategy, and the company of some of South Africa’s finest players.

Early life and rise to rugby prominence

Stransky attended Maritzburg College before furthering his studies at the University of Natal. His natural talent as a fly-half was evident from an early age, combining vision, precision, and a calmness under pressure that would become his trademark.

His international debut for the Springboks came in July 1993 against Australia, and over the next three years, he earned 22 caps, scoring 240 points and helping the team to an impressive win rate of roughly 73%.

During this time, he played alongside rugby legends including captain Francois Pienaar, late winger Joost van der Westhuizen, flanker Ruben Kruger, centre James Small, and lock Mark Andrews. Together, this golden generation formed a cohesive unit, blending physicality, speed, and tactical intelligence that would culminate in World Cup glory.

