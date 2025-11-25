Springbok prop Ox Nché became ambassador and partner for South Africa’s new fast-food concept, The Braai Republic

The Braai Republic opened its first store at Northgate Mall, serving flame-grilled meats and classic South African sides

Nché is actively involved in the brand while sidelined with injuries and also faces a temporary halt to his rugby-inspired fashion line, Ox Kraal

Springbok prop Ox Nché has become the face and partner of a new fast-food concept in South Africa. The Braai Republic officially opened its first store at Northgate Mall on Thursday, 20 November 2025, marking the beginning of what its founders hope will become a nationwide franchise.

Nché, who was recently nominated for the World Rugby Player of the Year award (won by hooker Malcolm Marx), is actively involved in the business, helping shape the menu and develop new products.

Positioned as a proudly local alternative in a market dominated by international chains, The Braai Republic offers flame-grilled meats and classic South African sides, delivering an authentic taste of home.

Despite being sidelined with knee and ankle injuries sustained during the Springboks’ Test against Japan on 1 November, Nché took time off his rehabilitation to attend the launch of the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR).

He also has ambitions of opening his own franchise, emphasising that the brand resonates with him because of South Africa’s braai culture, which unites families, friends, teammates, and communities.

“Braai brings people together, from families and friends to teammates and entire communities, and that’s why I’m excited about this partnership. It’s real, it’s local, it’s us,” Nché said.

Backed by Fiamme Holdings, the team behind the nationwide expansion of The Fish & Chip Co., the concept took over two years of development to become a scalable franchise. MD Jan de Beer told Blazon Magazine that the idea started as a casual conversation “after a few drinks” but grew into a business celebrating what South Africans value most: fire, bold flavour, and community.

For Johannesburg food lovers, The Braai Republic offers a homegrown fast-food experience, full of flavour and proudly local. Visit Northgate Mall to see how South Africa’s braai culture is brought to life in a fast-casual setting.

Ox Nché’s Ox Kraal faces legal halt

Beyond the pitch and the grill, Nché has translated his rugby career into fashion with Ox Kraal, a clothing line known for its rugby-inspired apparel and fan merchandise. The brand features playful and practical items, including the “baby kraal onesie,” bucket hats, and the humorously named “salads don’t win scrums apron,” reflecting Nché’s rugby journey and personal philosophy.

The brand’s name and signature slogan stem from Nché’s famous mantra, “salads don’t win scrums,” symbolising his relentless work ethic, discipline, and no-nonsense approach both on and off the field. However, last week, Nché announced that operations of Ox Kraal have been temporarily halted due to a legal dispute, pausing the brand’s growth while the issue is resolved.

