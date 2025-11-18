Springboks dominate the 2025 World Rugby Awards nominations, making history with Ox Nche’s groundbreaking Player of the Year nod

Three Springboks stars are in contention for top honours, continuing South Africa’s strong legacy on the world stage

A rising star has been shortlisted for Breakthrough Player of the Year, joining elite international talents in the running

The Springboks have made a strong statement in the 2025 World Rugby Awards, with their players featuring prominently across the nominations list released on Tuesday, 18 November 2025.

The trio of two-time Rugby Player of the Year winner Pieter-Steph du Toit, Malcom Marx, and Ox Nche are all in contention for the prestigious top prize.

Damian de Allende, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Jesse Kriel pose with the trophy during The Rugby Championship match between South Africa Springboks and Argentina. Photo: Bob Bradford

Source: Getty Images

Nche, currently sidelined due to injury, has made history as the first prop ever nominated for the Player of the Year award. Marx returns to the nominations for the second time, having previously been shortlisted in 2018.

Du Toit, meanwhile, has the chance to become only the third player in history to win the award three times, having previously lifted it in 2019. Only two players have achieved this milestone before: All Blacks legends Richie McCaw (2006, 2009, 2010) and Dan Carter (2005, 2012, 2015).

Springboks’ rising star: Ethan Hooker shortlisted

The Springboks’ talent pipeline continues to impress, with versatile back Ethan Hooker earning a spot on the shortlist for the World Rugby Men’s 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year.

Hooker, who scored his first try for South Africa over the weekend, faces stiff competition from England’s Henry Pollock, Australia’s Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, and New Zealand’s Fabian Holland.

Ethan Hooker celebrates scoring a try with teammate Damian Willemse during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 match between Italy and South Africa at Allianz Stadium. Photo: Timothy Rogers

Source: Getty Images

World Rugby chairperson Brett Robinson commented that the awards represented a celebration of the very best rugby has to offer. He said that, from breathtaking tries to breakthrough talents and inspirational leaders, the nominees had shone brightly on the global stage in 2025, embodying the sport’s values and spirit.

He extended his congratulations to each nominee for their outstanding contributions over the past year and expressed his anticipation for announcing the winners and unveiling the Dream Team of the Year later this month, following the recognition of the women’s stars in September.

Announcement dates and fan celebration

Fans around the world can tune in to World Rugby’s digital platforms on Saturday, 22 November 2025, to see the winners of the men’s categories revealed. The excitement continues with the unveiling of the World Rugby Dream Team of the Year on Tuesday, 25 November, highlighting the standout performers who have left their mark on the international rugby stage.

With the Springboks leading the nominations, 2025 promises to be a landmark year for South African rugby, cementing their position among the sport’s elite on the global stage.

