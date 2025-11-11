Springboks celebrated a memorable weekend after their emphatic victory over France in Paris

Pieter-Steph du Toit shared a touching moment with his wife following the historic match

The Bok star’s leadership and achievements continue to inspire talk of future captaincy

The Springboks secured a commanding victory over France at the Stade de France in Paris over the weekend.

Damian de Allende, Pieter-Steph du Toit and South Africa's Jesse Kriel pose with the trophy during The Rugby Championship match between South Africa Springboks and Argentina. Image: Bob Bradford

Source: Getty Images

The historic clash saw captain Siya Kolisi earn his 100th Test cap, while Rassie Erasmus celebrated his 50th match in charge of the Boks.

Springboks stars celebrate in the city of love

Off the field, several Springbok players marked the milestone win with loved ones across the French capital. Among them was veteran Pieter-Steph du Toit, who shared a heartwarming Instagram post on Sunday, 9 November 2025, enjoying quality time with his wife Willemien.

The couple’s love story began in 2012, and they tied the knot in 2015 after getting engaged the previous year. Together, they share two children Pieter Stephanus and Christi.

Pieter-Steph du Toit’s remarkable rugby legacy

Du Toit continues to carve his name into Springbok history. In 2024, he became the first South African to win the World Rugby Player of the Year award twice, cementing his place among the game’s greats.

He first claimed the prestigious honour in 2019, following a standout Rugby World Cup campaign that saw South Africa lift the Webb Ellis Cup. Five years later, his unmatched consistency, strength, and leadership earned him global recognition once again.

Coach Rassie Erasmus has even identified Du Toit as a potential successor to Siya Kolisi as Springboks captain a testament to his influence and leadership both on and off the field.

Reigning World Rugby Player of the Year, Pieter Steph Du-Toit, in action against the Barbarians. Image: Warren Little

Source: Getty Images

During the tense 2023 Rugby World Cup semi-final against England, the Springboks found themselves trailing 12–6 at halftime, a critical moment in their journey to victory.

The atmosphere inside the changeroom was quiet, almost unsettling, until Du Toit, stood up and spoke.

Speaking to Jim Hamilton on RugbyPass TV, Du Toit recalled that the changeroom had been unusually quiet, which was not typical for the team.

He said they usually had a plan, but on that day, they had to make one quickly.

He admitted that the speech had been completely spontaneous and had not been planned. Du Toit explained that he simply said what he felt in the moment. He added that he did not talk much normally and that he strongly believed actions spoke louder than words, noting that the way a person played or lived should tell their story.

Du Toit described looking around the room and seeing teammates sitting in silence, unsure of what to do next.

“There was no vibe, no energy, and that’s not what we’re about. We’re about creating energy and moving on to the next job,” he said.

Erasmus reveals calories burned while coaching

Briefly News previously reported that coach Rassie Erasmus took to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday to reveal just how nerve-wracking the two hours were.

The defending Rugby World Cup and Rugby Championship champions faced immense pressure, and Erasmus shared the toll the job takes on him. Posting his heart rate and calories burned, he showed fans the personal intensity of coaching at the highest level.

Source: Briefly News