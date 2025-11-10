Siya Kolisi marked his 100th Test for the Springboks with a solo gwijo before South Africa’s 32–17 win over France in Paris

The emotional pre-match moment sparked debate online, with fans split between admiration and misunderstanding of the Xhosa ritual

Kolisi’s chant, a long-time personal tradition, reflected his cultural roots, mental preparation, and leadership style on rugby’s biggest stage

When Siya Kolisi walked into the tunnel at Stade de France on Saturday, 8 November 2025, he wasn’t just leading the Springboks out for his 100th Test.

He was stepping into a personal ritual that has become as familiar to teammates as it is to long-time rugby followers.

Before the 32-17 victory over France, Kolisi stood in front of his teammates and began singing a Gwijo, a traditional Xhosa chant used in moments of unity, defiance and spiritual focus.

Alone, his voice carried through the tunnel, steady and deliberate. Cameras caught the moment, and social media soon erupted. Some praised it as powerful and authentic; others questioned why he sang without the team joining in.

The Gwijo is part of Kolisi’s long-standing pre-match preparation. Originating in the Eastern Cape, gwijo are community chants that have historically been used in collective work and struggle, and are now adopted by athletes as a form of psychological grounding. Kolisi has led the same chant at previous Tests, including during the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

“It’s therapeutic for him,” one fan wrote.

“It’s a way to calm himself before kick-off"

Online debate grew quickly after footage of the moment circulated.

Some South Africans unfamiliar with the tradition interpreted the silence of Kolisi’s teammates as a lack of support. Others, including those who have followed the Springboks closely, pushed back.

@youngking wrote:

"Clearly don’t watch rugby enough mate, Siya.is always singing a specific song in the tunnel, whether he has support or not. That tells you it’s therapeutic to him and it’s a way for him to calm himself down. It’s not a bad thing that they’re not singing, plus it’s an Xhosa song.”

@bhuti_ndu added:

“By the way, he always does this by himself or he sings with Mbokazi if on the starting lineup.”

Another fan, @dking, echoed the same:

“This guy always sings alone. I guess that’s how he calms himself.”

Not everyone was critical. Many described the scene as powerful and deeply personal, emphasemphasisingi’s personal ritual.

@JustinA wrote:

"Some of those young men behind him are his best friends, and they are willing to go to the trenches together. That is Siya’s ritual. It helps him prepare for the match, and Siya always pitches up for the Green and Gold.”

Players like Jesse Kriel have sung the gwijo before as the team’s ritual before matches. He won the hearts of South Africans with his excellent rendition of the song, in a viral clip which was posted by Kolisi on TikTok. Kriel was seen in the act, singing it with perfection and prowess.

