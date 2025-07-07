The Springboks captain Jesse Kriel alongside Siya Kolisi were captured singing a traditional Xhosa rugby chant in a viral clip shared by Kolisi on Tiktok

Kriel is known for speaking isiXhosa, isiZulu, and Japanese and continues to endear himself to fans beyond the rugby field

South Africans flooded TikTok with heartfelt and humorous comments, praising the duo’s energy and unity

Springboks stand-in captain Jesse Kriel continues to win the hearts of South Africans with his excellent rendition of the "Gwijo" song, a traditional Xhosa chant associated with rugby.

In a viral clip posted by the injured Siya Kolisi on TikTok, Kriel is seen in the act, singing another gwijo song with perfection and prowess.

Kriel, who led the Boks over the weekend to a 42-24 victory against Italy, is known for his proficiency in the Isixhosa, isiZulu languages, something that has endeared him well to the fans. He was also recorded on video speaking in Japanese during an interview.

Springboks stand-in captain Jesse Kriel continues to win the hearts of South Africans with his excellent rendition of the "Gwijo" song. Image: Willem Loock for Briefly News

South Africans react warmly to the Boks singing

Netizens who by now have become accustomed to the Siya Kolisi clips of him and Jesse flocked under the clip with warm comments.

authentic_njabz

"Is Jesse single ? Asking for a friend 😅"

Deborah Mary Forrest

"Have a good tour guys ❤️"

_S🌸

"Siya and Jesse the new captain who will lead SA to another cup🥰🥺"

Lelethumdepa_

"Kriel 🤝igwijo 😂😂😂❤️"

SASHA LEENA

"And there is our Guy from Ravensmead.... Best wishes for the week ahead Bokke 🙏🙌👏"

daniella_oakes09 🇿🇦🇮🇪

"Can’t wait for the game between the boks and Ireland in Nov !😩🔥"

chriz_impossible

"Jesse's smile gets me every time"

Jesse Kriel has stepped into the big shoes of Siya Kolisi and has guided the Boks to two wins. Image: Willem Loock for Briefly News

Kitty Meow Meow

"Siya is such a golden retriever 🥹🥹 forever bubbly"

walk solo

"Siya, do you know who errol thobias was🥰"

~Jordan~❤️‍🔥🏉

"siya im biggest fan by my school do call me siya because hi love to tackles en big tackles and im captain to A team"

minniemickey27

"Can’t wait to see boks in Gqeberha"

Christellvdm91 🇿🇦

"Siya!!!!!!"

michellemopp

"Siya the people's Captain!"

she_luvv_logan

"The goats"

Tumisho matiwane

"proud for jesse"

Becoming Dr M

"😂😂😂😂that talalala😂hai Jesse 😂"

MARTIN RSA

"Ticktok pilot program ♥️♥️♥️"

Themsie

"Always wonwabile udalwe kamnandi uGqwashu🥰"

Altus

"champs❤️💪🏻"

Kolisi and Kriel’s camaraderie continues to win hearts

Kolisi recently shared a clip of himself embracing Kriel after the 2023 Rugby World Cup match, showcasing the camaraderie between the two, which was admired by fans. Kolisi has been ruled out of action for some time due to a neck injury, and Kriel has stepped into his big shoes, so far guiding the Boks to two wins, one over the Barbarians and another over Italy this past weekend.

Jesse Kriel reacts after replacing Kolisi as Boks' captain

Briefly News earlier reported that Kriel broke his silence after being named Springboks captain in the absence of Siya Kolisi for the clash against the Barbarians over the weekend.

The Sharks star was part of the Boks team named by Rassie Erasmus, but suffered an injury before the match and had to be withdrawn from the squad.

