Springboks captain Siya Kolisi is not heading back to the Stormers for an easy payday ahead of retirement, and his return to Cape Town next season does not automatically guarantee him a place in the starting XV.

As the Sharks forward prepares to play his final two matches in Durban, Stormers director of rugby John Dobson disclosed on Thursday that Kolisi accepted a substantial salary reduction in order to rejoin the Cape-based franchise.

Speaking during a Q&A session on Stormers TV on YouTube, Dobson discussed several topics, including Friday night’s meeting with Ulster Rugby and Kolisi’s highly anticipated return.

“Siya was determined to come back and gave up a significant amount financially to make it happen,” Dobson explained.

“He made it clear that his priority was to play for the Stormers again and return to Cape Town. Considering everything he has done for South African rugby as Springbok captain, that commitment says a lot about where his passion lies. This move has nothing to do with money.”

Dobson added that the overwhelming response to Kolisi’s return highlights the impact he has on the people of Cape Town.

“He brings a unique energy wherever he goes. Siya has told us he is not coming back to replace Paul de Villiers or simply collect a salary. He wants to mentor younger players and contribute whenever the Stormers need him, just as he always does for the Springboks.”

Dobson also described Kolisi as someone deeply connected to the Western Cape and said the franchise is thrilled to welcome him back.

He further clarified that De Villiers understands Kolisi’s arrival is not a threat to his role in the squad. According to Dobson, the Bok skipper’s versatility across the back row will strengthen the team, while the current players fully support his return and expect him to play an active role within the group.

“He will not be captain,” Dobson confirmed.

Source: Briefly News