Isaac Mabotsa has offered a blunt evaluation of Paseka Mako’s performances since his move from Orlando Pirates to Kaizer Chiefs at the start of the current season.

Mako, who switched from the black and white of Pirates to the gold and black of Chiefs, has featured in just 11 league matches so far and has gradually fallen out of favour as the campaign has progressed.

Speaking to KickOff, Mabotsa admitted he is unimpressed with what the defender has produced so far.

In his view, Mako has not done enough to justify a regular place in the team.

The former Chiefs player explained that although Mako was initially expected to establish himself as a first-choice left-back, he has not managed to convince the technical staff that he can be relied upon in that role long term.

Crossroads with Bradley Cross

Competition in the defensive unit has become more intense, with Bradley Cross apparently moving ahead of Mako in the pecking order.

Mabotsa noted that Mako’s failure to sustain his early-season form has contributed to him losing his starting position.

He also acknowledged that the defender’s adaptation was disrupted by an arm injury picked up shortly after joining in 2025, which affected his rhythm in the squad.

According to Mabotsa, Mako began the season as the preferred option at left-back, but has since failed to maintain that status, with Cross now seemingly the favoured choice.

He added that, in his assessment, Mako has not delivered enough performances to warrant consistent selection in the starting eleven.

Mabotsa further stated that the decision now rests with the coaching staff, who must evaluate whether the experienced defender still fits into their plans, especially given that he was signed for his leadership and experience but has not been playing regularly.

Comparison with Orlando Pirates form

Concluding his comments, Mabotsa drew a comparison between Mako’s current struggles and the level he previously displayed at Orlando Pirates.

He also contrasted Mako’s output with the form of Thabiso Monyane, who has impressed at Pirates and is reportedly edging closer to a place in the Bafana Bafana setup ahead of the World Cup.

In his view, Monyane is performing at a much higher level and even merits national team consideration.

Mabotsa ultimately argued that Mako’s performances have dipped significantly compared to his Pirates days, stating that he is no longer delivering the same consistent level that once defined his game.

Source: Briefly News