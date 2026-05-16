Kaizer Chiefs could turn to South America once again as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2026 Premier Soccer League season.

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During the January transfer window, Mamelodi Sundowns secured the signing of Brayan Leon from a Colombian club. The forward has made a huge impact, scoring 15 goals in 24 appearances across all competitions, helping the Brazilians reach the CAF Champions League final.

The Soweto giants previously explored the South American market in 2023, although that move did not work out, with striker Jasond González struggling to make a meaningful impact at the club.

Chiefs’ Head of Scouting, Thembela Maliwa, has now shed light on his growing interest in Colombia, suggesting the club could again target talent from that region following Leon’s impressive success in South African football.

Chiefs scouting boss expresses strong interest in Colombia

“Over the past eight years, I’ve been travelling across South America as part of my scouting work,” Maliwa was quoted as saying. “However, in the last three years, my focus has increasingly shifted towards the Colombian market.

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“Colombian players are also consistently earning moves to top leagues globally. In 2024, I was particularly impressed by Kevin Viveros when he was at Atlético Nacional; he is, in my view, one of the most clinical forwards around.

“He has since joined Club Athletico Paranaense in Brazil’s Serie A. He is a player capable of competing at the highest level anywhere in the world. I’m genuinely drawn to the Colombian market,” he added.

With this growing scouting focus, it remains to be seen whether Chiefs will further reinforce their attacking options, especially after Etiosa Ighodaro—who arrived at the start of the season—was unable to fully establish himself due to injury setbacks.

Source: Briefly News