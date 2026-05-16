A man named Aaron Hutchings paid off a family's entire debt on 14 May 2026, freeing them from over 130 years of bonded labour

The family had been trapped in a cycle of debt bondage passed down through generations

The emotional moment moved people around the world, with many asking how they could help other families still trapped in the same situation

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A woman hugging a man. Images: @whatintheworldfamily

Source: TikTok

A video shared on 14 May 2026 by @whatintheworldfamily left many feeling emotional. It showed the moment a family in Pakistan realised they were free for the first time in generations. Aaron Hutchings and his team had travelled to a brick factory in Pakistan and paid off the family's debt in full. This ended over 130 years of bonded labour that had been passed down from one generation to the next.

In the clip, women dressed in traditional clothing walked towards Aaron, overwhelmed with emotion. One woman broke down in tears and held him tightly. It seemed as though she was barely able to believe what had just happened. Then another woman did the same. The relief on their faces was as clear as day.

How does bonded labour trap families for generations?

Bonded labour, also called debt bondage, happens when a family takes out a loan in desperate times and is then forced to work to pay it off. The problem is that the wages are so low and the interest so high that the debt never actually gets smaller. It grows. And when the parent dies, the debt is passed on to the children. Then to their children.

According to the International Society for Human Rights, a family can end up working at a brick kiln for decades. They wake up before sunrise every day, breathing in dust, carrying heavy loads and still going to bed with nothing to show for it.

Children in these situations are pulled into the work from a young age, missing out on school and any chance of a different life. The US State Department estimates that 4.5 million people in Pakistan are currently living under these conditions, not only in brick factories but also on farms and in homes as domestic workers.

A moment the world will not forget

Aaron's team paid off the family's full debt, which is the only legal way to secure their release. The brick factory owner had refused to let them leave until every rupee was settled. Once it was paid, the family walked free.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

The world praises the Pakistani family's freedom

People from all over the world responded to the video on the TikTok page @whatintheworldfamily with emotion and questions:

@iiikh0 said:

"May your pockets never run empty. God bless you 💔💔"

@author1495 wrote:

"130 years of suffering over one debt. That's not debt, that's oppression. Every human deserves freedom and dignity."

@tiktok_ki_princess asked:

"How did you do it?"

@yazzyfresh2def reached out:

"Hi Aaron, thank you. My family is from Pakistan. I was born and raised in the States. I never forget how privileged I am. How can I help if I want to donate to something like this?"

Aaron Hutching and his team are saving women from slavery. Images: @whatintheworldfamily

Source: TikTok

More people stepping up for others

Briefly News recently reported on a woman who bought a school uniform for her late friend's child.

recently reported on a woman who bought a school uniform for her late friend's child. Helicopter pilots risked their own safety to rescue guests stranded in the Kruger National Park after severe flooding cut off all access roads.

Scientists testing a cancer treatment on HIV patients shared results that gave many cautious hope.

Source: Briefly News